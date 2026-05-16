Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Croteam, The Talos Principle 3

The Talos Principle 3: The Trilogy Will Be Realized on PC and Console

The Talos Principle 3 has been announced for PC and consoles, bringing a conclusion to the trilogy of cosmic exploration puzzle titles

Article Summary The Talos Principle 3 is officially announced for PC and consoles, setting up the trilogy’s long-awaited finale.

Croteam and Devolver Digital return with a new cosmic puzzle adventure, though no release window has been revealed.

Players enter the Anomaly, a broken world of ruined temples and science outposts where physics no longer obeys.

The Talos Principle 3 promises tougher puzzles, a story-driven ending, and a new Damjan Mravunac soundtrack.

Developer Croteam and publisher Devolver Digital have confirmed that The Talos Principle 3 will be coming to PC and consoles. The third entry in the cosmic exploration puzzle series, this will bring a conclusion to what has been set in motion as an epic trilogy of games. No release window has been set, although we're sure that will change somehow either during Summer Game Fest or Gamescom this year. For now, enjoy the latest trailer and details about the title below.

The Talos Principle 3 Will Bring a Conclusion to the Trilogy

As if awakening from a troubled sleep, you find yourself in a strange, contradictory world of crumbling temples and abandoned science outposts: the Anomaly, the only place in the universe where the laws of physics don't work as they should. Your memories are fragmented, but you know you came here for a reason. Tasked with solving a series of increasingly complex puzzles, you will relive your life as an explorer, and with it, the history of the world that humanity built. Some say the Anomaly is Heaven. Some say it's Hell. All that's certain is that judgement awaits.

The Ultimate Puzzles: Tackle a fresh set of devious puzzles using both familiar and all-new mechanics, taking the gameplay to its absolute peak. Complete only what you must, or pursue the deeper secrets of the Anomaly and the answers they hold.

Tackle a fresh set of devious puzzles using both familiar and all-new mechanics, taking the gameplay to its absolute peak. Complete only what you must, or pursue the deeper secrets of the Anomaly and the answers they hold. Journey's End: Take the last step in the story of The Talos Principle in a thought-provoking, character-driven exploration of life, death, and the Sublime as envisioned by the Talos writing team: Jonas Kyratzes, Verena Kyratzes, and Tom Jubert.

Take the last step in the story of The Talos Principle in a thought-provoking, character-driven exploration of life, death, and the Sublime as envisioned by the Talos writing team: Jonas Kyratzes, Verena Kyratzes, and Tom Jubert. The Universal Republic: Explore an ambitious future history through fragments of personal memories. From a desert planet undergoing terraforming to the beautiful gardens of Elysium, experience a hopeful vision of the distant human future: post-scarcity, but never post-human.

Explore an ambitious future history through fragments of personal memories. From a desert planet undergoing terraforming to the beautiful gardens of Elysium, experience a hopeful vision of the distant human future: post-scarcity, but never post-human. Reality Is Music: Enjoy an all-new original soundtrack by master composer Damjan Mravunac, whose music is the beating heart of the trilogy.

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