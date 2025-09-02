Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: collectors corner, Randy Myers

Randy Myers of Collector's Corner in Baltimore, Has Died. RIP.

Randy Myers is a longstanding Baltimore comic book store owner and manager, and he wrote and recorded the Collectors Cornered column for Bleeding Cool back in 2011. The social media site for his comic book store, Collector's Corner in Baltimore, Maryland, posted the following news last night;

"It is with deep and profound sadness that I must confirm the passing of Randy Myers. I apologize that I was unable to communicate this to all of you sooner, but I'm sure that you can understand why. Randy and the stores that he has created have meant so much to so many and touched many lives. He has been there and witnessed so many events in all of your lives both good and bad. He has laughed and cried with many of you, and shared in all of your joy and sadness. He has always been grateful and thankful for all of you.

We are eager to open again and continue his dream and legacy by providing you with the same sanctuary and community that he created for you all for all these years. This is a place that is more than a store, you all are friends, family and cherished CC Army members.

Moving forward we will only share in the joy and memories that Randy has brought to all of us. Please be considerate as we navigate this difficult time together as a team.

The Bel Air location will be reopening tomorrow 9/2. We will make every effort to move quickly to reopen Parkville in a timely manner. Please bear with us, and we look forward to welcoming you back soon."

Randy Myers opened Collectors Corner in the late 1990's at the North Point Flea Market in Dundalk. Baltimore. In September 2001, he expanded that into a storefront in Parkville, growing became a major comic book store, expanding into other collectables, but constantly running events, signings, and growing its reach, with giveaways, live bands on Free Comic Book Day, local artist showcases, working with other small businesses, libraries, schools, clubs and charities to further an appreciation for comics reading, and participating in community involvement, before doubling the size of the Parkville store, with a free arcade in the basement, and opening a new location in Bel Air and then in downtown Baltimore. While that closed five years later, the Bel Air store doubled in size. The response to the news from friends, colleagues and customers, has been one of sadness but appreciation at what Randy Myers achieved.

