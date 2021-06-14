Comics Folk React To… Batman Not Going Down On Catwoman

It's midnight UK time, and thanks to the internet, I am basically writing Batman and Catwoman: An Oral History. Comic book folk reacting to the news that a scene from the adult animated comedy Harley Quinn Season 3 that would have referenced Bruce Wayne performing cunnilingus on Selina Kyle was removed because, quoting showrunner Justin Halpern, "A perfect example of that is in this third season of 'Harley'… we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, 'You can't do that. You absolutely cannot do that.' They're like, 'Heroes don't do that.' So, we said, 'Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?' They were like, 'No, it's that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It's hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone." What happened next was predictable, as Batman and Catwoman started to trend worldwide on Twitter. And a few comic book folk noticed – and couldn't help a comment or two.

G Willow Wilson: I hear Batman is trending

I hear Batman is trending Tim Hanley: Been working hard all afternoon, but now it's time to relax and see what Twitter's been up to. And ah, look, my friend the Batman is trending! What exciting adventures is the Caped Crusader up to today?

Been working hard all afternoon, but now it's time to relax and see what Twitter's been up to. And ah, look, my friend the Batman is trending! What exciting adventures is the Caped Crusader up to today? Stjepan Sejic: me: why is batman trending? oh XD well then.

me: why is batman trending? oh XD well then. Tom Taylor: *Checks why Batman is trending* *Goes back to writing Nightwing, possibly a more… giving hero.*

*Checks why Batman is trending* *Goes back to writing Nightwing, possibly a more… giving hero.* Tessa Dare: Wait. Are we supposed to believe Catwoman hooks up with a guy who doesn't eat pussy?

Kevin Maguire: June 14th 2021. Let history remember that, on THIS day, Batman and Bruce Wayne were trending on Twitter because of his inability to deliver cunnilingus. Are you proud of yourself, America?

June 14th 2021. Let history remember that, on THIS day, Batman and Bruce Wayne were trending on Twitter because of his inability to deliver cunnilingus. Are you proud of yourself, America? Tyler Crook: The only thing Batman goes down on is… CRIME!!

The only thing Batman goes down on is… CRIME!! Tess Fowler: My whole feed is hot takes about Batman not going downtown JulieBrown and I hate the comics community sometimes I really do. Lol

My whole feed is hot takes about Batman not going downtown JulieBrown and I hate the comics community sometimes I really do. Lol Mayday Trippe: Look Batman's mask has a giant face hole for two reasons: 1) white privilege protection and 2) cunnilingus.

Look Batman's mask has a giant face hole for two reasons: 1) white privilege protection and 2) cunnilingus. Kurt Busiek : No wonder Selina hangs out with villains so much.

: No wonder Selina hangs out with villains so much. Gerry Conway: DC missed a bet here, I would totally buy a toy showing Batman going down on Catwoman.

Alex Zalben: Weird way to announce Catwoman breaks up with Batman and starts a throuple with Harley and Ivy, but okay

Weird way to announce Catwoman breaks up with Batman and starts a throuple with Harley and Ivy, but okay Tony Lee: I get that DC wanted to make Batman more relatable so took away his money. I get that they needed him to feel loss, so killed Alfred. But Gotham is a big city. I can't understand while they're banning him from going downtown. Surely that's where the action is…

I get that DC wanted to make Batman more relatable so took away his money. I get that they needed him to feel loss, so killed Alfred. But Gotham is a big city. I can't understand while they're banning him from going downtown. Surely that's where the action is… Saladin Ahmed : Batman does, but Alfred does it RIGHT.

: Batman does, but Alfred does it RIGHT. Kevin Maguire: Would JLo date a Batman who didn't?

Pete Woods: Thanks to this Batman news I now know why Tina Turner sang "We Don't Need Another Hero."

Thanks to this Batman news I now know why Tina Turner sang "We Don't Need Another Hero." Mr Jamps: Who wouldn't want a Batman toy with new GOING DOWN action?

Who wouldn't want a Batman toy with new GOING DOWN action? Merrill Hagan: Live long enough to see yourself become the villain.

Live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Tom Feister: This is the worst thing to happen to Batman since Clooney.

This is the worst thing to happen to Batman since Clooney. Tom Brennan: Counterpoint to DC comics, yes Batman goes down on Catwoman. How do I know this? because that's what heroes do.

Of course, if Batman won't, might Selina Kyle have to find comfort in another? Such as Harvey Dent, better known as Two-Face?

And to refute DC Comics' charge regarding the appropriateness of such an action, we all got to recall that Oliver Queen was certainly willing and able in the Green Arrow comic books. Which didn't seem to cause any issues for the toy manufacturers…

It is especially curious as bats are the only animal aside from humanity that engages in the act in question… okay, I think I'm done. Night all.