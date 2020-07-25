Robert Kirkman Talks About Future Of Walking Dead: Negan Lives #SDCC

The end of The Walking Dead one-shot Negan Lives ended with a new mission for Negan. Rather than lay flowers for his broken baseball bat, Lucille, he would track down the final resting place of his wife and do the job properly. But will there be more to come? At San Diego Comic-Con@Home tonight, Robert Kirkman laid that to rest too.

He tells us, "Negan lives very much ends in a way that pretty much tells you that it is not a one-shot and I did that on purpose because I think that's funny. It's a one-shot, you know, it does very much seem like it is setting up a continuing journey for Negan. It is not. Negan Lives sets up Negan's journey to go and recover his dead wife's body who in Here's Negan, we saw him leave behind in the hospital where she was sick."

"After, she died, so he knows that her body is in a specific location and he is inspired by the events of Negan Lives to finally put her to rest. To kind of pay tribute to this woman that he loves and so that is what he does. He sets off on this journey to recover her remains and that might be a very exciting journey and that has a lot of twists and turns along the way but if you pay close attention to Walking Dead #193 and you see the Negan panel that is at the very end of that you will notice that Negan is at a different headstone putting flowers down."

"That is because he has already recovered her body and laid it to rest as he has intended at the end of Negan Lives and so to a certain extent the story of him recovering her body has a definitive ending that has already been said so do we really need to see that story? Might be fun I don't know maybe someday we will but there are no plans whatsoever at this point and I kind of feel like that story in some sense has been told. There's a lot of gaps there, but you kind of get the idea so that was kind of the fun element that I was playing with, in Negan Lives there."

You can see the full panel here.