Robson Rocha Has Died From Coronavirus, RIP

Last week, Brazilian comic book artist Robson Rocha was hospitalised, at the Eduardo de Menezes Hospital, diagnosed as struggling with COVID-19. Friends of his were organising donations both of blood and money, to help him out. However, today we learned that he had passed away from a coronavirus infection. Yildiray Cinar posted "So sorry to learn that Robson Rocha left us today. RIP Robson. So young and early… My condolences to his family, his loved ones and all his fans" and many other comic creators across the world followed suit.

Robson Rocha had been working for DC Comics over the last ten years, including on Lobo, Sinestro, Birds of Prey, Superboy, Batman/Superman, Earth 2, Supergirl, Green Lanterns and the most recent revamp of Aquaman with Kelly Sue DeConnick.

Geraldo Borges: What a sad day we lost one of greatest brazilian comicbook artists Robson Rocha. My condolences to his family, friends and fans.

What a sad day we lost one of greatest brazilian comicbook artists Robson Rocha. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Marcio Fiorito: Today, the comic book industry lost one of its greatest talents. Me, I lost a brother. Robson Rocha was destined to be one of the giants of the industry, and he was already on his way to become one. I used to joke with him that his work was so good it was offensive. He made it look too easy (and art – specially art like his – is most definitely NOT). You guys knew his work. I knew the man. And he was every bit as great in person as he was in his talent. We shared a room on our last trip to NYCC. All those laughs and memories will stay with me forever. We met in person a few weeks back, at a bakery near my house. He phoned me and we met on the street. We talked about life in the pandemic and how shitty all that was. I remember telling him to come to my place whenever things got too heavy, and we would talk and play some videogames. He never managed to come. My friend died from a SECOND infection of Covid. Take this as a warning. Stay safe. Protect yourselves. Get the F-CKING VACCINE!!!! This is not a joke. I am crushed. Farewell, my brother. See you on the other side.

There are going to be many more reactions, especially for one so talented, dying so young.