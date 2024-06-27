Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: Alan Grant, John Wagner, Rok Of The Reds

Rok Of The Reds Moves To Judge Dredd Megazine

John Wagner, Alan Grant and Dan Cornwell's Rok Of The Reds moves from BHP Comics to Judge Dredd Megazine this year,

When we first reported on the comic Rok Of The Reds, we asked, "What if 2000AD did Roy Of The Rovers?". We no longer have to ask "what if"… This is also how to get a creator-owned comic published through Rebellion. Create it for another publisher and transfer it across. That is how John Wagner, Alan Grant and Dan Cornwell's Rok of the Reds comic book series, a sci-fi version of Roy Of The Rovers, previously published by BHP Comics, is now being published in Judge Dredd Megazine, though sadly Alan didn't get to see it. The two previous Rok of the Reds stories will be published in Judge Dredd Megazine first before they publish a new third volume in 2025 by Wagner and Cornwall. BHP Comics, based in Glasgow, closed down at the end of last year.

"What would happen if an alien outlaw crash-landed on Earth and stole the identity of the first person he met – only to find out that person was a high-profile egomaniac footballer? That's the problem faced by Rok of the Reds. Originally published in two volumes, Rok of the Reds is a black comedy about revenge, redemption, and relegation. It follows Rok of Arkadi, an alien who seeks refuge on Earth after his homeworld is destroyed by bounty hunters. However, his attempts to hide under the radar are complicated when he has a chance meeting with arrogant young footballer Kyle Dixon, a bad boy who has been causing problems for his struggling team. Assuming Kyle's identity, Rok finds himself thrust unexpectedly into the spotlight: not only does he have to keep himself safe from ruthless alien bounty hunters – but he's got games to win! Rok is going to have to learn to love the beautiful game if he's going to keep his cover intact, or he'll risk being captured by his enemies… or worse, relegated!"

John Wagner said "Rok fans kept asking for a third series of our alien footie saga, but keen as Dan and I were to do it we couldn't see a way to make it happen. So when Rebellion stepped in and agreed to run it in the Judge Dredd Megazine we went from 'sick as parrots' to 'over the moon' quicker than you could say 'Fergie time'! We're more than pleased, too, that books one and two will be reprinted first, helping to bring the story to a wider audience. As regular readers will tell you, you don't have to love football to enjoy Rok of the Reds. As for book three – provisionally titled 'Rok the World' – in our alien hero's hands may lie the fate of the human race…not to mention the more weighty matter of promotion for the Radford Reds!"

