Rosemary Valero-O'Connell's The 12th House Is Her Raison D'être

Rosemary Valero-O'Connell is best known as the artist of the graphic novel Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, written by Mariko Tamaki and published in 2019 by First: Second, gathering up all the acclaim going.

A graduate from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design with a BFA in Comic Art in 2016, she also drew the Gotham Academy/Lumberjanes crossover for DC and Boom Studios.

But now she has sold a graphic novel for which she is the sole creator. The 12th House is about "a young woman named Camille who, following the sudden death of her grandmother, finds herself haunted by the 11 monstrous envoys of a mysterious creature that seems bent on her destruction. As she struggles to outrun what hunts her as well as her own grief, she enlists the aid of an otherworldly stranger who promises to help her look her demons in the eye so she can reclaim her life." Kiara Valdez will edit the graphic novel.

The 12th House graphic novel has now been acquired by Calista Brill at First Second for publication in 2023. On social media, Rosemary Valero-O'Connell states,

The 12th House is the book that I got into comics to make and I couldn't be more excited to finally get to talk about it publicly! It's my first solo book of this length & every page I've pencilled so far is the best I've ever drawn. Coming in 2023!

Her agent, Charlie Olsen at Inkwell Management negotiated the deal. On last year's Power List, he was an early adopter in the NY lit agent scene for comic book and graphic novel talent, with clients including Jeff Lemire, Noelle Stevenson, Matt Kindt, and Cullen Bunn. He also seems to represent half of the comics artists who work at Scholastic. First Second Books is a graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.