Ryan North's Star Trek: Lower Decks in IDW September 2022 Solicits

Ryan North of Romeo And/Or Juliet, How To Take Over The World and Unbeatable Squirrel Girl writes the first Star Trek Lower Decks comic book, drawn by Chris Fenoglio, for IDW in their September 2022 solicits. It's accompanied by creator-owned launches Crashing #1 by Matthew Klein and Morgan Beem, and Earthdivers #1 by Stephen Graham Jones and Davide Gianfelice. As well as a Deanna Troi one-shot and the launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Armageddon Game event.

STAR TREK LOWER DECKS #1 CVR A FENOGLIO

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221633

JUL221634 – STAR TREK LOWER DECKS #1 CVR B FOSGITT – 6.99

JUL221635 – STAR TREK LOWER DECKS #1 CVR C 10 COPY MURPHY INCV

(W) Ryan North (A / CA) Chris Fenoglio

The hit Paramount+ animated series makes its comics debut with Eisner-winning comics writer Ryan North (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl) at the helm! Soon after leading her crew on a planetary expedition aimed at building bridges and advancing Federation technology, Captain Freeman begins to suspect that the planet and its people are not all what they seem… Meanwhile, the crew in the lower decks take to the holodeck, enjoying some much-needed recreational time-until a bloodthirsty visitor decides to join in on their games!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 6.99

ALEX TOTH BRAVO FOR ADVENTURE ARTIST ED HC 2ND PTG

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221594

(W) Alex Toth (A / CA) Alex Toth

Revel in the art of one of the most important and influential artists of comics and animation of all time! Of every comics story Alex Toth ever drew, the only one that he kept the complete original art to was Bravo For Adventure . This Artist's Edition is a virtual "how-to" course in drawing comics the Toth way. We see how he would draw all the detail in a scene, only to black it out in order to focus the reader's eye on what really counted.Also included are variant versions of the Bravo saga featuring Noah Chance and the experimental aircraft called Condor, plus dozens of never-before-seen pencil roughs, preliminary drawings, and story fragments.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 125

CRASHING #1 CVR A BEEM (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221595

JUL221596 – CRASHING #1 CVR B CORONA (MR) – 3.99

JUL221597 – CRASHING #1 CVR C KANGAS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Matthew Klein (A / CA) Morgan Beem

Rose Osler is a specialist. Her focus? Patients with Powers… at a hospital with a No Powered Patients policy. When a battle between Boston's protectors and destroyers erupts, Rose is trapped between saving the city's beloved hero by day and greatest villain at night. Except Rose could become a casualty when she's forced to risk her recovery. As Rose pushes past her limits to save everyone else, will she be able to save herself?

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

D & D RAVENLOFT ORPHAN OF AGONY ISLE #4 CVR A UNDERWOOD

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221598

JUL221599 – D & D RAVENLOFT ORPHAN OF AGONY ISLE #4 CVR B HOWELL – 3.99

JUL221600 – D & D RAVENLOFT ORPHAN OF AGONY ISLE #4 CVR C 15 COPY INCV V

(W) Ro Mediavilla, Aaron Harvey (A) Kayla Felty (A / CA) Bayleigh Underwood

Secrets are revealed! Miranda discovers the truth of her past and confronts her supposed guardian, Viktra. Will she have the courage to set herself free? What other memories will come flooding back to her? Will Viktra and Elise finally bury the hatchet? Or will they just bury each other?

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DARK SPACES WILDFIRE #3 CVR A SHERMAN (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221601

JUL221602 – DARK SPACES WILDFIRE #3 CVR B SORRENTINO (MR) – 3.99

JUL221603 – DARK SPACES WILDFIRE #3 CVR C (MR) – 3.99

JUL221604 – DARK SPACES WILDFIRE #3 CVR D (MR) – 3.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

Our ragtag crew of firefighting inmates may have found what they were looking for, but along with it, they discovered the threat of something far more dangerous than the blaze around them. The trouble is just beginning!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

EARTHDIVERS #1 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221605

JUL221606 – EARTHDIVERS #1 CVR B WOLF (MR) – 3.99

JUL221607 – EARTHDIVERS #1 CVR C CAMPBELL (MR) – 3.99

JUL221608 – EARTHDIVERS #1 CVR D WARD (MR) – 3.99

(W) Stephen Graham Jones (A) Davide Gianfelice (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Stephen Graham Jones makes his ongoing comics debut with Earthdivers! The year is 2112, and it's the apocalypse exactly as expected: rivers receding, oceans rising, civilization crumbling. Humanity has given up hope, except for a group of outcast Indigenous survivors who have discovered a time travel portal in a cave in the middle of the desert and figured out where the world took a sharp turn for the worst: America. Convinced that the only way to save the world is to rewrite its past, they send one of their own on a bloody, one-way mission back to 1492 to kill Christopher Columbus before he reaches the so-called New World. But taking down an icon is no easy task, and his actions could prove devastating for his friends in the future.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FARM SYSTEM GN

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221609

(W) Rich Koslowski (A / CA) Rich Koslowski

For every hero who saves the galaxy and makes the front page, there are a dozen staffers working behind the scenes… and a hundred up-and-comers hoping to take his place. F.A.R.M. System is your ticket to the hidden world of superpowered individuals hoping to "make the Big Leagues." Guided by an army of agents, managers, and experts, recruits must undergo rigorous psychological evaluations, harassment and sensitivity seminars, marketing and endorsement workshops, and costume design meetings, all to boost their chances of recruitment into an A-list superhero team.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 19.99

FEVER IN URBICANDE GN

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221610

(W) Benoit Peeters (A) Francois Schuiten

Eugen Robick, Urbatect of Urbicande has been designing a new bridge to connect the southern portion of the city to the north, but his bid to commence construction has been denied by the Commission. While contemplating how he can convince the Commission to see things his way, Eugen is brought a cube made of beams discovered during construction of another project. Initially small enough to fit on his desk, it begins to grow, adding beam after beam, until it soon takes over his entire office. Growing exponentially, it eventually takes over the entire city, disrupting the social order as citizens begin using the beams to travel back and forth between the southern and northern parts of the city, previously only accessible via the guarded bridges. While the Commission wishes to put a stop to any such social change, the cube's impact is overpowering and irreversible.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 19.99

GENIUS ISOLATED LIFE & ART OF ALEX TOTH SC (APR228003)

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221611

(W) Dean Mullaney, Bruce Canwell (A / CA) Alex Toth

In comic books, Alex Toth was the foremost proponent of modern design and composition. Starting in 1950, his work influenced almost every one of his contemporaries and has continued to work its magic on the generations that followed. Now in paperback, this biography was compiled with complete access to the family archives and with the full cooperation of Toth's children, this biography features many rare comics pages, photographs, and drawings. Updates include clarification on Toth's early married life in the 1950s and the first appearance of the recently disovered final page that completes the special section collecting Jon Fury, the comic strip Toth created in the army, a prize long sought by even the most ardent Toth collectors.

In Shops:

SRP: 34.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #298 CVR A GALLANT

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221612

JUL221613 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #298 CVR B SULLIVAN – 3.99

JUL221614 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #298 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ROYLE (N

(W) Larry Hama (A / CA) S. L. Gallant

"All-In," Part 3! The final G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero story arc at IDW Publishing continues! Using a brand-new casino on Cobra Island as a front, Cobra has been busy behind the scenes resurrecting dangerous villains and heroes alike, all in the hope of creating the deadliest Cobra army ever! It'll be up to the warriors of G.I. Joe to foil their archenemy's evil machinations before it's too late. The game for the fate of the world is barreling to a calamitous conclusion, and it's time for every single player to go all-in!

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GI. JOE REAL AMERICAN HERO HC RISE OF SERPENTOR

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221615

(W) Larry Hama (A) Michael Golden, Rod Whigham, Herb Trimpe

Discover the history of one of the most notorious members of Cobra with this collection of stories from the original 1980s comics! Created by a secret cabal of Cobra scientists who combed the tombs, sarcophagi, and relics of the great despots of history to produce a clone with the military genius of Napoleon, the ruthlessness of Julius Caesar, the daring of Hannibal, and the fiscal acumen of Attila the Hun into the ultimate Cobra Emperor-Serpentor! This oversized hardcover collection contains the G.I. Joe Yearbook #2 (March 1986) story "Triple Play," A Real American Hero issues #46-53 (April 1986-November 1986) that detail the creation of the infamous character, and Special Missions #1-2 (October 1986-December 1986).

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 59.99

GI JOE RAH SATURDAY MORNING ADV TP

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221616

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Dan Schoening

From Paris to Tokyo, deserted islands to mountain fortresses, wherever Cobra is, Duke, Scarlett, Snake Eyes, and the team are on their tail in this special Saturday morning send-up, based on the classic 1980s cartoon! G.I. Joe is the code name for America's daring, highly trained, special mission force. Its purpose: to defend human freedom against Cobra, the ruthless organization determined to take over the… Well, you know the story! But now Cobra may have found their most versatile weapon yet! Can G.I. Joe even stop the Aladdin Initiative?

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 12.99

GODZILLA VS MMPR TP

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221617

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Freddie Williams II

When the evil sorceress Rita Repulsa retrieves the multiversal focus-a gemstone through which all realities can be seen-she sets her sights on an alternate Earth where the Power Rangers don't exist to interfere with her nefarious plans! But what she finds instead are a race of alien conquerors known as the Xiliens, who are unleashing unpredictable Kaiju in the hopes of defeating Godzilla and taking over the planet. As the two join forces, they find their goals interrupted by the arrival of the Power Rangers! Can they and Godzilla stop the threat before it's too late?

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 17.99

INVISIBLE FRONTIER GN

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221618

(W) Benoit Peeters (A) Francois Schuiten

Roland de Cremer is a young man who has just been assigned to the Center of Cartography in Sodrovno-Voldachia. It's a secluded place that is usually insulated from the outside world. But something is happening out there. Rumors swirl of attacks, assassinations, war, and rebellions bloodily put down. Meanwhile, Roland has fallen in love with a young woman named Shkodra, who the authorities have also shown an increased interest in. She has mysterious markings on her back, tattoos that look like a map. As the threat to her increases, the two flee through deserts, mountains, and swamps. They have only one option for escape: to cross the border. But will they be able to find their way through this land that bears no resemblance to the maps Roland is familiar with and will his desire to save her get them both killed?

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 24.99

MY LITTLE PONY #5 CVR A PRICE

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221619

JUL221620 – MY LITTLE PONY #5 CVR B BABINSKA – 3.99

JUL221621 – MY LITTLE PONY #5 CVR C 10 COPY FORSTNER INCV

(W) Casey Gilly (CA) Andy Price

The ponies are regaled by an eccentric storyteller who gathers them around the campfire to tell tall tales of chaos magic, secret rituals, and an abandoned shop haunted by what sounds an awful lot like…Discord! Could this be the unlikely clue they've been looking for to track him down?

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RICK AND MORTY VS DUNGEONS & DRAGONS COMP ADV TP

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221622

(W) Patrick Rothfuss, Jim Zub (A / CA) Troy Little

Grab your dice, pencils, and spellbook as Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons returns in this min-maxing, saga-spanning collection! When Morty asks Rick for help learning how to play D&D to impress the girl he has a crush on, it ends up drawing the entire family into a D&D world, where they inadvertently help the "bad guys" win-but thankfully make it right in the end. Then, in the hit series Painscape, magical D&D adventures come to Earth… but will anyone survive? The world's greatest role-playing game returns to plague the world's most dysfunctional animated family!

Includes Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons #1-4 and Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons: Painscape #1-4, plus a brand-new story from Jim Zub and Troy Little, featuring Mr. Meeseeks conquering the Forgotten Realms!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 29.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #53 CVR A FONSECA

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221623

JUL221624 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #53 CVR B BULMER – 3.99

JUL221625 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #53 CVR C 10 COPY FOURDRAINE INCV (

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Evan Stanley (CA) Mauro Fonseca

Surge is angry, and she's about to make it everyone's problem… At least everyone in Central City. Sonic's friends race to stop her rampage, but there's something different about her. Something… more powerful.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SONIC HEDGEHOG IMPOSTER SYNDROME TP

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221626

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Thomas Rothlisberger (CA) Mauro Fonseca

Rivals, fakers, and doppelgängers have been scourges to Sonic for years, but Dr. Starline's newest creations pose an entirely new threat. New challengers Surge and Kit were designed for a single purpose: to replace Sonic and Tails as the world's greatest heroes! And that means it's not just the Blue Blur and his friends who should be wary-Dr. Eggman better watch out too! But has Dr. Starline gone too far this time?

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 15.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG TP VOL 12 TRIAL BY FIRE

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221627

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Adam Bryce Thomas, Aaron Hammerstrom

Amy, Jewel, Tangle, and Belle are heading off on a well-deserved camping trip. Between Dr. Eggman, Dr. Starline, and the Deadly Six, life has been stressful, so they're hoping to get a little peace. Unfortunately, a dangerous wildfire has other plans. Can our heroines extinguish the flames-and the group tension-before it burns out of control? Collects Sonic the Hedgehog #45-49.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 15.99

STAR TREK #400 CVR A DE MARTINIS

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221628

JUL221629 – STAR TREK #400 CVR B WOODWARD – 7.99

JUL221630 – STAR TREK #400 CVR C LEVENS – 7.99

JUL221631 – STAR TREK #400 CVR D HERNANDEZ – 7.99

JUL221632 – STAR TREK #400 CVR E 10 COPY FENOGLIO INCV

(W) Chris Eliopoulos (A) Mike Johnson (CA) Louie De Martinis

Celebrate IDW's 400th issue of Star Trek comics with this monumental issue highlighting fan-favorite eras of the acclaimed series. This collection of stories brings together Star Trek comics veterans in an equal celebration of IDW's Star Trek comics past and future. Join little Keyla Detmer-as seen in Star Trek: Discovery-Adventures in the 32nd Century #3-on a new expedition, visit the Kelvin Universe, witness a heartfelt tale by TNG's very own Wil Wheaton, and more in this oversized celebration of Star Trek comics!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 7.99

STAR TREK MIRROR WAR TROI #1 CVR A LEVENS

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221636

JUL221637 – STAR TREK MIRROR WAR TROI #1 CVR B EBENEBE – 3.99

JUL221638 – STAR TREK MIRROR WAR TROI #1 CVR C 15 COPY RALSTON INCV (NET

(W) Marieke Nijkamp (A / CA) Megan Levens

The spotlight turns to Deanna Troi in this one-shot set in the Mirror Universe of The Next Generation. Expand upon the world of The Mirror War! At the turn of a new dawn for the Terran Empire, having achieved victory over the Cardassian-Klingon Armada, Deanna Troi reflects on just how far her ambition has driven her on her calculating quest to seek power and escape among the stars.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK PICARD STARGAZER #2 CVR A METTLER

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221639

JUL221640 – STAR TREK PICARD STARGAZER #2 CVR B MAPA – 4.99

JUL221641 – STAR TREK PICARD STARGAZER #2 CVR C 15 COPY INCV HARVEY (NET

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Angel Hernandez (CA) Jaime Mettler

Embark on a never-before-seen journey set between seasons two and three of the Paramount+ hit series Star Trek: Picard! While Picard and Seven seek answers to uncover the mysterious disappearance of the Stargazer crew near Jenjor VI, a bold choice from Picard's past comes back to haunt him.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

TODD MCFARLANES SPIDER-MAN ARTIST ED HC

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221642

(A / CA) Todd McFarlane

Todd McFarlane's gorgeous work on Spider-Man was nothing less than groundbreaking. His intense version of the web-slinging wallcrawler took the character to new heights-instilling in the character a sense of energy and vitality rarely seen before. McFarlane took each character and made them his own-classic villains like the Green Goblin, Hobgoblin, Sandman, the Vulture, the Lizard, plus his classic interpretations of some of Marvel's greatest heroes, the Incredible Hulk and Wolverine! And let's not forget his alluring Mary Jane! McFarlane was also the co-creator of one of the most infamous new characters in years, the villainous Venom. Each page in this volume has been painstakingly scanned from McFarlane's hand-drawn art, allowing the reader to experience the artist's originals as never before, seeing for the first time all the subtle nuances that make original art so unique and special. Blue pencils, ink gradients, corrections, all are completely visible. The only way to better experience these pages would be if you were in McFarlane's studio as he was drawing them!

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 150

TMNT ONGOING #133 CVR A PENICHE

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221643

JUL221644 – TMNT ONGOING #133 CVR B EASTMAN – 3.99

JUL221645 – TMNT ONGOING #133 CVR C 10 COPY INCV WHALEN

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Pablo Tunica (CA) Fero Peniche

With Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael away in search of new allies to join the good guys against Rat King's latest deadly gambit, it falls on Donatello and Jennika to lead the fight in Mutant Town against the terrible trio of Mayor Baxter Stockman, General Krang, and Madame Null. But will a dangerous quartet of masked mutant ninja turtles and a mad vivisectionist bent on revenge-not to mention E.P.F. invaders and angry Utrom soldiers!-sabotage their efforts before they can even begin to dig in? This new arc serves as a direct tie-in to TMNT: The Armageddon Game!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #2 CVR A FEDERICI

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221646

JUL221647 – TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #2 CVR B EASTMAN – 4.99

JUL221648 – TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV QUALANO

(W) Tom Waltz (A / CA) Vincenzo Federici

As Shredder and Leonardo team up with Cudley the Trans-Dimensional Cowlick in order to seek out the help of the enigmatic Cherubae in Dimension Z, Michelangelo joins Commander Dask and his Neutrino warriors on a quest to locate the rebellious Nova Posse in Dimension X. Meanwhile, Raphael is forced to swallow his pride-and his hatred-as he hunts down the missing Old Hob in New York City. But even if they find them, will the TMNT's quarries be willing to join the battle against Rat King's latest deadly pawns-Baxter Stockman, General Krang, and Madame Null-who are already taking the fight to Donatello and Jennika in Mutant Town?

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME ALLIANCE #1 CVR A MERCADO

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221649

JUL221650 – TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME ALLIANCE #1 CVR B MEDEL – 3.99

JUL221651 – TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME ALLIANCE #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Roi Mercado

KARAI! Tasked by her estranged grandfather, the Shredder, to protect New York City, Oroku Karai faces her first true test as master of the Foot Clan when four mysterious mutant ninja turtles unleash seemingly random acts of violence against the city. The Armageddon Game has begun, and the rules have changed. Will Karai have what it takes to play her part and lead her forces against these strange new threats, especially when some of her own mutant allies are questioning what side the Foot Clan should be playing for in the first place?

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ONGOING (IDW) COLL TP VOL 02

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221652

(W) Tom Waltz, Kevin Eastman, Brian Lynch, Erik Burnham (A) Mateus Santolouco, Franco Urru, Andy Kuhn, Valerio Schiti, Sophie Campbell, Charles Paul Wilson (A / CA) Dan Duncan

Presenting the complete TMNT stories in recommended reading order, including one-shots, crossovers, and event series. The forces of good and evil marshal on multiple fronts. The Turtles have a new mission, but the Shredder's ambitions could put an end to it before it even begins. Meanwhile, General Krang unveils his master plan, which puts the Turtles into direct confrontation with one of their mightiest enemies. Plus, delve into the history of the original founder of the Foot Clan! Collects issues #13-20 of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ongoing series; the Casey Jones, April, Fugitoid, Krang, and Baxter Stockman Micro-Series issues; and the Secret History of the Foot Clan mini-series.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 39.99

TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #1 CVR A LATTIE

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221653

JUL221654 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #1 CVR B EASTMAN – 3.99

JUL221655 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #1 CVR C – 3.99

JUL221656 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV – 3.99

(W) Erik Burham (A / CA) Tim Lattie

In 1987, the world at large was introduced to the TMNT by way of a catchy theme song and an action-packed cartoon. The cartoon's aesthetic returns in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures, featuring an all-new set of standalone stories! In this issue, after an unexpected power surge, the Heroes in a Half Shell find themselves trapped in a training simulator, fighting to free themselves from the digital clutches of some of their most fearsome foes! Get ready for "VR in Deep Trouble!" (And try not to worry if that theme song is already stuck in your head!)

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS BEST OF ARCEE ONESHOT #1

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221657

(W) James Biggie (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

Is there anything Arcee can't do? Anything she hasn't been? With a life as long as hers, from her days as a barbarian with her brother to guiding heroes like Optimus Prime, Sideswipe, and Rodimus Prime to enjoying quality time with her loved ones-well, as much quality time as anyone can get when things are falling apart around them-Arcee's seen and done it all. Relive some of the greatest moments from throughout the storied history of the Autobot legend! Collects Transformers: Combiner Hunters, Transformers (2012) #55, Optimus Prime #9, Transformers (2019) #18, and more!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 6.99

TRANSFORMERS BEST OF BUMBLEBEE ONESHOT

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221658

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

As the heart and conscience of the Autobots, Bumblebee is one of the friendliest bots around! But that doesn't mean he doesn't know how to stand up for what's right! It's time for a great big adventure with the coolest little bot around! Best of Bumblebee collects "Plight of the Bumblebee" from The Transformers (1984) #16, "Ghost Stories" from Transformers Annual 2017, "Dark Cybertron: Chapter 11" from Transformers: Robots in Disguise #27, "The World in Your Eyes," Part 2 from Transformers (2019) #2, and more!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 6.99

TRANSFORMERS BEST OF STARSCREAM ONESHOT

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221659

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

Watch your back! This duplicitous Decepticon air commander's coming for the throne! But will the scheming Seeker ever achieve his goal of ultimate power? And what of the rumors that he's actually got a kind Spark? Don't believe what you hear-unless Starscream's the one telling you! Best of Starscream collects The Transformers: Infiltration #6, "Three Monologues" from Transformers: Robots in Disguise #20, "Choose Me" from The Transformers Holiday Special, "Your First Mistake" from Transformers: Till All Are One #12, Transformers: Shattered Glass #3, and more!

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 6.99

TRANSFORMERS IDW COLLECTION PHASE 3 HC VOL 03

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221660

(W) John Barber, James Roberts (A) Priscilla Tramontano, Livio Ramondelli, Jack Lawrence

Presenting the final phase of IDW's Transformers universe in recommended reading order, including one-shots, crossovers, and event series! Kup, Blackrock, Mayday, and Action Man join forces with the likes of Optimus Prime, Sgt. Savage, and more to unravel the secrets of the newly formed shared universe. The team has the Talisman, a mysterious object with fantastic powers that dates back to when Transformers first visited the Earth. Now they just need to figure out why their enemies want it so bad! Collects Revolutionaries issues #5-8 by John Barber, Fico Ossio, Guido Guidi, Agnes Garbowska, and Ron Joseph; Transformers: Lost Light issues #8-12 by James Roberts, Priscilla Tramontano, Jack Lawrence, Alex Milne, and Andrew Griffith; Transformers: Optimus Prime issues #7-10 by John Barber, Priscilla Tramontano, Casey W. Coller, Kei Zama, and Livio Ramondelli; Transformers Annual 2017 by John Barber and Priscilla Tramontano; and Transformers: Salvation by John Barber and Livio Ramondelli.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 59.99

TRANSFORMERS LAST BOT STANDING TP

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221661

(W) Nick Roche (A / CA) E. J. Su

The planet Donnokt sits on the edge of the universe, far away from all the stars that are flickering and fading out. It is a world on the precipice of revolution-industrialization-taking its first steps into the realms of the mechanical. When Visitors arrive on this far edge of nowhere, they threaten to reveal the secret Rodimus has given up his life to protect. With carnivorous mechanical lifeforms threatening its inhabitants' very existence, Donnokt will never be the same again. But its protector has one last job to do: can he rid the world of the Visitors or will someone else be the Last Bot Standing?

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 17.99

TRANSFORMERS SHATTERED GLASS II #2 CVR A KHANNA

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221662

JUL221663 – TRANSFORMERS SHATTERED GLASS II #2 CVR B HEMU – 3.99

JUL221664 – TRANSFORMERS SHATTERED GLASS II #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV CHAN (

(W) Danny Lore (A / CA) Dan Khanna

Finally! An issue dedicated to everyone's (Blaster's) favorite Autobot: Blaster! And he's doing what he does best: being a star…kind of. Wheeljack recruits Blaster to infiltrate Decepticon Radio, but Blaster will have to stop being the star of his own one-bot show in order to get back in the good graces of the Autobots.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRVE KVLT #2 CVR A LIANA KANGAS (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221665

JUL221666 – TRVE KVLT #2 CVR B LLOVET (MR) – 3.99

JUL221667 – TRVE KVLT #2 CVR C BEALS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A / CA) Liana Kangas

The Satanic Panic continues! Marty realizes that Burger Lord wasn't so bad compared to the job the Church of the Immortal Heartbeat has in store for him and Alison. Meanwhile, Bernice goes all CSI trying to figure out what's going on, and somebody's gonna make out with Ratblood in the parking lot! But who?! Hope you've got that extra-large soda ready, because things are getting spicy in this very special episode of Trve Kvlt.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

USAGI YOJIMBO #31 CVR A SAKAI

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221668

JUL221669 – USAGI YOJIMBO #31 CVR B 10 COPY INCV MOMOKO

JUL221670 – USAGI YOJIMBO #31 CVR C 25 COPY INCV MOKOMO

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

With the Komori (Bat) Ninja Clan behind them, Usagi, Yukichi, and Chizu flee over the snow-covered pass. They have to cross a frozen lake, but their position in the open on such a slippery surface makes them easy prey for the bats-and the ice is not completely frozen! Also, Yukichi learns a valuable lesson: you can't trust a ninja.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

USAGI YOJIMBO TP VOL 04 CROSSROADS

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221671

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

In "Ransom," Usagi and Yukichi meet up with Kitsune, a street performer and thief, who has stolen a ledger recording bribes to local politicians. When Kitsune's protégé is kidnapped in return, Usagi decides that he must help and get her back. Then, in "Crossroads," Usagi and Yukichi come upon a group of pilgrims who have been left for dead by a band of cutthroat ronin. Deciding to go after them, Usagi must head back to the province, and the danger, from which he has just escaped! Collects #22-26.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 19.99