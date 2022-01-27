Ryan Parrott & Evgeny Bornyakov's Dead Day Booms on eBay After TV Deal

The last time someone bought a copy of the AfterShock comic book Dead Day created by Ryan Parrott and Evgeny Bornyakov on eBay was on the 27th of December last year. A limited-to-300 edition with a cover by Alan Quah, for $31. Before that, it was the 19th of December and a copy of the first issue with a standard cover, for $4.

Today that all changed after it was announced that Peacock is making a TV series based on the comic. There have been hundreds of sales of Dead Day comics since, with a CGC 9.8 slabbed copy of Dead Day #1 standard cover selling for $55, copies of the standard cover selling for $10, and raw variants selling for $30 or $20 depending what you have. The limited variant that went for $31 is now listed at $95. While Glass Cabinet Hobbies has burnt through almost 50 copies at cover price.

However comic book stores might like to know that copies of all the issues are still available through Diamond Comic Distributors at usual retailer discount. For now.

Peacock announced today the straight-to-series order of supernatural drama series Dead Day, based on the AfterShock comic-book series, first published in May 2020 but delayed by the pandemic shut down, so future issues only came out in August of that year.

YOU JUST CAN'T KEEP A GOOD CORPSE DOWN If the dead could come back for just one night, would we want them to? Meet the Haskins, a seemingly normal suburban family, as they prepare for the annual macabre holiday known as "Dead Day" – when the deceased rise from the grave from sunset to sunrise. Some come back to reunite with family and friends, others for one last night of debauchery, still others with only one thing on their decomposing minds: revenge.

The comic book has been greenlit by AfterShock for a second series and will be coming soon. Obviously. Here's a panel from that.

The TV series of Dead Day will be produced by Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson who will serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers. Ryan Parrott will be a consulting producer on the TV series.