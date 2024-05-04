Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Movie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Drug Dealer Simulator 2

Drug Dealer Simulator 2 Will Be Released This June

After being pushed back, Movie Games confirmed this past week that Drug Dealer Simulator 2 will finally be released on PC this June.

Play as Eddie, a fugitive on Isla Sombra, and rise through the ranks.

New co-op mode enables players to manage their empire together.

Deal with competitors, corrupt cops, and customize your hideout.

After being pushed back last year, indie developer Byterunners and publisher Movie Games confirmed Drug Dealer Simulator 2 will be released for PC via Steam in June. We now know that the full version of the game will arrive on June 20, 2024, throwing you back into the world of the drug cartels as you attempt to make a living dealing from an off-shore location. Plus, you can now do it with a friend as you have co-op to help run your empire. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

Drug Dealer Simulator 2

You start out as a nobody on a foreign, hostile island, without resources or connections. Work your way up to the heights of respect and fortune. Establish your hideouts, produce drugs and sell them on the streets. Reach clients and suppliers… and grow your operation. Expand to other villages and towns, but beware. The big fishes don't like it when someone stirs their waters. Welcome to the early 2000s! You are Eddie, and a lifestyle of bad choices made you an outlaw seeking refuge. Don't worry tho, Isla Sombra is the perfect place for fugitives like you! You're not planning to just surrender and stay there forever, though. Prove your worth, use your talents and get your life back! Making a fortune along the way won't hurt either…

You can't run an empire alone. When you're wealthy enough, hire people who'll take over some of your duties. Assign them with ranks in your gang's hierarchy. Give them specific jobs, and they'll know what to do. Expand and decorate your hideout and lab, and move on to establish new ones. See all stages of the career, from a street corner dealer to the cigar-smoking mastermind. Your industry wasn't built on friendship, so better find a way to deal with crooked cops, hostile gangs, and the local militia. Avoid them, bribe them or run away. Jumping on rooftops, sliding down ladders, and hopping over walls has a name in DDS2. It's called a workday.

