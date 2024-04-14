Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: digital comics, manhwa, manta, Suji Kim, Under the Oak Tree, webnovel

Under the Oak Tree: Final Chapter of Hit Webnovel Now on Manta

Under the Oak Tree, the hit romantic fantasy webnovel, has launched its final chapter on the Manta platform, with the comic version coming

Under the Oak Tree, the beloved romance fantasy (or "romantasy" because that's a word now) webnovel by Suji Kim and the source material for the hit webcomic series, has reached its conclusion. The final volume launched exclusively on Manta on April 11.

Under the Oak Tree has entranced readers with the captivating tale of Lady Maximilian, who finds herself thrust into a marriage with Sir Riftan, only to see him depart on a war campaign immediately after their wedding night. Three years later, Sir Riftan returns victorious and eager to nurture their love. No ordinary fairytale, Under the Oak Tree has captured fans with its enchanting story of trials, growth, and a love that transcends the confines of tradition.

"We're immensely proud to have been a part of bringing Suji Kim's captivating story to readers around the world," said Travis Kim, CEO of Manta. "The final volume of Under the Oak Tree is a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring appeal of romance fantasy. We are excited for fans to experience the conclusion of this remarkable journey."

The eagerly awaited final volume is exclusively available on Manta from April 11, 2024, offering fans the opportunity to be among the first to experience the culmination of this enthralling narrative. Additionally, fans who purchase the final volume on Manta will have the chance to win exclusive Under the Oak Tree merchandise, including T-shirts and phone grips.

While the webnovel journey of Under the Oak Tree concludes with this final volume, the webcomic version continues and a new season later on. Manta has also partnered with Inklore, an imprint of Random House Worlds, to release physical versions of the comic and novel of Under the Oak Tree later this year. The comic is set to launch on September 3rd, followed by the novel on November 12th.

