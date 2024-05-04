Posted in: Comedy Central, Opinion, Paramount+, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: jon stewart, opinion, pizza, the daily show

Can NYC Impeach Donald Trump Over What He Does to A Slice of Pizza?

The Daily Show's Jon Stewart presented us the evidence and now it's pretty clear. Donald Trump doesn't know how to eat pizza, either.

Can we retroactively impeach ex-reality show host & already multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump? Because that dude treats a slice of pizza with the same kind of respect that his followers treated the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. It's bad enough that how he eats it must be a crime against humanity – he commits this culinary crime while claiming to be a "real New Yorker." Thankfully, we weren't the only ones disgusted by Trump treating our favorite food like he does the truth – The Daily Show's Jon Stewart went off on Trump's pizza assault – so much so that he ignored Trump's poor choice in lunch buddies. Here's a hint: she's from Alaska, a mistake that the late Sen. John McCain inflicted upon the American people, and still trying to remain relevant – you betcha!

Stewart began by showing how Trump stacks one slice of pizza on top of the other – and that was all Stewart needed to go off. "Mother f… and you stack your slices, Donald? With all due respect, you stack slices of pizza, the steam from the bottom of the slice. It's gonna make the top crust… (pause) You piece of (beeping)," Stewart argued, before regaining his composure. "Maybe all those years – all those years of making your hair do whatever it is that it does. You think you can go around layering any (beeping) thing you wanna layer, and no one's gonna say anything about it. But you cannot," he added before revealing Trump's second impeachable offense – eating his pizza with a fork.

"You can put your name on everything. You can build your (beeping) glass and gold-painted buildings to the sky, blocking out the Central Park sun. It's fine. It's fine. But you invite an important visitor to our house, to our town, and eat your pizza with a (beeping) fork right in front of us. Who the (beeping) do you think you are? You know what? Eh, why don't you take a (beeping) in Fiorello La Guardia's hat and feed it to Joe DiMaggio's crying ghost on Liberty Island, you son of a bitch. You son of a bitch," Stewart responded – before demonstrating the right way to down a slice.

Just to be clear? Stewart has a million other reasons to attack Trump – he doesn't need to stretch to come up with topics. But as The Daily Show host showed in this 2013 rant against those daring to compare Chicago pizza to NYC pizza, Stewart will not suffer fools lightly when it comes to the true "food of the gods":

