Star Wars Day Roundup: Hamill/Biden, Danny Trejo, LeVar Burton & More

Here's how pop culture celebrated Star Wars Day - with Mark Hamill, Danny Trejo, Sir Patrick Stewart, teams from the NBA & MLB, and more.

From across pop culture, fans, sports, world leaders, and across at least planet Earth, fans are celebrating the Star Wars franchise. There isn't a shortage of creative ways to note the occasion from actors, fans, athletes, and even the rival franchise Star Trek is getting in on the action. The Star Wars social media posted a series of announcements made annually on May 4th. Star Mark Hamill shared highlights of his visit to the White House with photo ops with President Joe Biden and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Sports and Entertainment World Celebrates Star Wars Day

Senator Cory Booker (New Jersey-D) quizzed those around him on what date it was. Adult Swim shared a clip of Emperor Palpatine (Seth MacFarlane) greeting random stormtroopers up an escalator on Robot Chicken before losing his cool and greeting them with obscenities. Space Ghost Coast to Coast star Andy Merrill voices his character Brak as a puppet, trolling, and mixes up his Star Wars and Star Trek references. Actor Danny Trejo, who played the unnamed Rancor Keeper in The Book of Boba Fett posted "Machete's Lost Star Wars Audition", referencing his most famous non-Star Wars character he established with Robert Rodriguez over several films that spawned his spinoff films. With his long hair done in Leia braids, he recites the famous A New Hope lines from Carrie Fisher's Leia Organa, "Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You're my only hope."

On the sports side, the NBA's Golden State Warriors players were doing Chewbacca impressions. San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama named his Star Wars characters' starting lineup. Charlotte FC and UNLV Football provided their themed opening crawl, denoting their teams' journeys. Others commenting include Neil deGrasse Tyson, Vancouver Canucks, Auburn football, Buffalo Bills, Boston Celtics, Star Wars: Rebels star Steve Blum, Star Trek's Patrick Stewart & LeVar Burton, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kit Kat, and more.

