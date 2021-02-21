Scout Comics Launches Four New Titles In May 2021 Solicitations

Scout Comics has four books launching in May, Joseph Schmalke's Cherry Blackbird, Red Shift, Broken Souls Ballad and The Misadventures. Horror, sci-fi and fantasy from the grossest to the family-pleasing. Take a look at everything they have planned out from May 2021 and beyond in their new solicitations.

CHERRY BLACKBIRD #1 (MR)

MAR211541

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A) Joseph Schmalke

Black Caravan Imprint. Rockstar Cherry Blackbird sold her soul for fame. Now at the age of 26, time is running short. The day she turns 27, she'll be dragged to Hell. But Cherry is not one to go quietly. The Devil tasks her with collecting seven demonic souls that have escaped the Abyss. If she can do this before her next birthday, she'll be released from her infernal pact and spared eternal damnation. Heaven help anyone who gets in her way! Note: Title is for 18+ audiences and comes polybagged.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

REDSHIFT #1 (OF 6)

MAR211547

(W) H.S. Tak (A) Brent David McKee (CA) Amancay Nahuelpan

While humanity grapples to survive on Mars, the Ministry of Exploration pins mankind's last hope of resurgence on an astronaut who's scared of space. In this space odyssey brew of Total Recall and Interstellar, Hellener and his team of explorers hunt for a new home while civil war threatens to obliterate the last bastion of human life.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BROKEN SOULS BALLAD #1

MAR211537

(W) Massimo Rosi (A/CA) Ludovica Ceregatti

Black Caravan Imprint. Saint Abigail's Institute creates monsters – and those monsters are teenagers! The story begins as several teens discover that they possess out-of-the-ordinary abilities, in each case related to their psychosomatic conditions. The resulting trauma caused by this horrific discovery leads them to stray from their normal teenage lives; some to seek answers, others in a desperate attempt to escape their terrible fate. Meanwhile, a mysterious organization working for the government begins to track down the kids with the goal of "bringing them home."

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MISADVENTURERS #1

MAR211553

(W) Joseph A. Michael (A) Nicolas Touris

Scoot Imprint. Thrown to the outer realms of Nether-Earth, Jimminy, a young show-off wizard apprentice, teams up with a gruff Viking princess, Marius. This awkward alliance must outwit oddball villains as they struggle to return home, but they're not alone. Will the mysterious presence secretly trailing them turn out to be friend or foe? Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLACK COTTON #2 (OF 6)

MAR211535

(W) Patrick Foreman, Brian Hawkins (A) Marco Perugini

The public outcry for justice after police officer Zion Cotton shoots an unarmed minority white woman, Elizabeth Nightingale, causes calamity and despite Zion's wealthy family trying to quell social tensions and fix the problem, Zion decides to take matters into his own hands. Meanwhile, Elizabeth struggles with what has happened to her.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLACK FRIDAY #2 (OF 3) (MR)

MAR211536

(W) Jon Clark (A/CA) Travis Williamson

Black Caravan Imprint. Something is fighting its way through the floor and has broken into Star-Mart. Something very vicious, something very hungry. Store clerk Javier, and his fellow employees thought they were survivors by contending with the onslaught of excited customers racing to secure the right prize on Black Friday, but they had no idea what real survival was, now they're about to find out.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BY THE HORNS #2 (OF 6) (MR)

MAR211539

(W) Markisan Naso (A/CA) Jason Muhr

Elodie and Sajen make their way to the island home of Futen, the Dark Demon Sorcerer of the Western Wind, to have a chat about unicorns. Their talk does not go well…

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CHILDREN OF THE GRAVE #5

MAR211542

(W) Sam Romesburg, Ben Roberts (A) Gioele Filippo

Daniel may have beaten Cruise, but he failed to save those he loves. The fate of Terra and the future of humanity has not been sealed yet! Is there still hope? As Cyrus is taken to join the rest of those forced into repopulation, both Daniel and The Mother spring into action in their final push to save her and the rest of humanity. Prepare for the shocking finale!

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GUTT GHOST TP VOL 00

MAR211543

(W) Enzo Garza (A/CA) Enzo Garza

Welcome to the world of Gutt Ghost, a seemingly mundane existence inhabited by the odd and absurd. Guttenberg Ghest, AKA Gutt Ghost, is an everyday individual traversing the same highs and lows that we all experience in life. From doomsday cults and forgetting to bring your coupons to the grocery store to discovering you can asexually reproduce and coming to terms with the fact that you don't identify as a ghost, it's just another lackluster day in the life of Gutt Ghost. Collects all the Gutt Ghost stories released by Scout Comics thus far.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $14.99

MIDNIGHT SKY #8

MAR211544

(W) James Pruett (A/CA) Scott Van Domelen

Jennifer and Elita fight for their lives against the horde of swamp creatures that are trying to prevent them from rescuing Alejandro from the Changelings. Meanwhile, Alejandro finds himself face to face with the Prime Changeling and discovers that he shares more than just a species as it is revealed that the Prime is his true father. Now, Alejandro is faced with the most important decision of his life, whether loyalty to his true bloodline and heritage is more powerful than the love of his human mother and family with the fate of the world at stake.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PHANTOM STARKILLER LEGENDARY EDITION

MAR211546

(W) Peter Goral, Joseph Schmalke (A) Joseph Schmalke

Black Caravan Imprint. For uncounted millennia, the Cryptocrystalline Stone remained lost to the blackness of space, hidden amongst the stars. As time passed, the galaxy slipped into greater peril. Thousands of systems fell and worlds crumbled. Dark and ominous beings conspire from the shadows to possess its unlimited power and ability to resurrect a legion of deathless warriors. From the vastness of the unknown regions, whispers of his return paralyzed all in fear: Phantom Starkiller, The Cosmic Ghoul Warrior. This new "Legendary Edition" format measures 11″ x 17″ and features raw art pages and dialog.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $19.99

SAM & HIS TALKING GUN #3

MAR211549

(W) Drew Ferguson (A) Lee Ferguson

Sam and the Gun are free from the asylum, and Colt knows that he's loose. Sam goes to enlist an old friends' help… but can he trust them? This old friend brings back some memories; memories of young Sam and Colt's first job together. It… didn't go as planned. Not by a long shot.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SENGI AND TEMBO TP

MAR211554

(W) Guiseppe Falco (A) Guiseppe Falco

Scoot! Imprint: The African savannah, a windswept expanse of tall grass, a few all-too-rare trees, overwhelming heat… and more than a few hungry predators. Sengi, the little mouse, finds himself alone after the death of his mother and must learn to survive. Tembo, the old elephant, feels that his life is coming to an end. So he decides to leave his herd to try to reach the "Land without beginning," a mythical place accessible by a secret passage to the west. These two disparate lives, that of the pragmatic mouse and the even-tempered elephant, will collide and join paths.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $14.99

STAKE #3 (MR)

MAR211550

(W) David A Byrne (A) Francesca Fantini

Angel and Jessamy catch a murder case when an Anti-Vamper is found drained in their home. Jessamy forces Angel to canvas the neighbors, leading to an encounter with an old friend. But it's the discovery of a nest in Detroit that gives Angel the chance to do exactly what she wants – crack some skulls!

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SWEET DOWNFALL TP

MAR211552

(W) Stefano Cardoselli (A) Stefano Cardoselli

Jonny, an old-model crash test dummy, has been repurposed as a hitman for Don Vito Coriaci, the supremely powerful mob boss of Santa Clara City, a sprawling, ocean-bound metropolis. It all starts to fall apart when Jonny's tasked with bringing in a mermaid, a delicacy whose flesh has healing properties. Quite unexpectedly, Jonny falls in love with the mermaid and decides to save her. This decision launches a long journey that is fraught with danger. The only certainty that remains is that there will be lots of bullets – and so, so much blood!

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $19.99