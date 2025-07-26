Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, IDW, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: godzilla, sdcc

SDCC: Godzilla: Kai-Sei Era #1 Gets 80,000 Orders (Spoilers)

SDCC: Godzilla: Kai-Sei Era #1 by Tim Seeley and Nikola Čižmešija from IDW gets 80,000 Orders and a Spoiler second printing (Spoilers)

Article Summary Godzilla: Kai-Sei Era #1 by Tim Seeley and Nikola Čižmešija launches with a massive 80,000 comic shop orders.

IDW confirms a second printing, featuring a talking Kaiju villain named Lament on the cover and in the story.

The series introduces a new Godzilla universe, set in a world beset by immortal monsters awakened in 1954.

A young boy named Jacen, with the power of Godzilla, becomes humanity's hope—or its doom—in the new series.

The new Godzilla ongoing comic book series by Tim Seeley and Nikola Čižmešija from IDW Publishing game out this week, part of the new Kai-Sei Era of shared Godzilla continuity was published this week. And, according to IDW's Aub Driver at the Penguin Random House Retailer Meet, the first issue racked up a total of 80,000 orders from comic book stores. But apparently that wasn't enough. He says "We really put a lot of love in this one. We even went back to a reprint, with an FOC coming up shortly after the show. It features the first ever talking Kaiju, Lament, who is the main big bad in this series."

Indeed, we have a talking Kaiju., Lament. As seen at the end of the first issue, with notes in the back…

…. and now on the cover of the second printing with speech balloons, as shown at San Diego Comic-Con at the Retailer Meeting, because 80,000 copies just isn't enough, out on the 10th of September along with the release of Godzilla #2 from IDW.

Godzilla [Kai-Sei Era] #1 by Tim Seeley, Nikola Čižmešija

THE KAI-SEI ERA, IDW'S NEW GODZILLA UNIVERSE, STARTS HERE! In 1954, experimentation with a mysterious energy source known as Kai-Sei awakened Godzilla and a host of immortal kaiju. In the years that followed, humanity has been pummeled by near-constant monster attacks. While Japan has begun to treat the kaiju like natural disasters, understanding that their attempts to fight Godzilla only make the threat worse, the American G-Force is going to fight, fight, fight. The Americans have just discovered the ultimate tool in the fight against kaiju: a young boy named Jacen with the power of Godzilla. Able to harness the mysterious Kai-Sei in the same vein as the King of the Monsters, this boy will either save the world…or bring about its doom. Join Tim Seeley (Grayson, Hack/Slash, Local Man) and Nikola Čižmešija (Sword of Azrael, Batman and Robin) on the ride of a lifetime!

