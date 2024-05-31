Sean Gordon Murphy's 1:500 Cover For Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES 2024 #1 500 COPY MURPHY INCV

IDW

MAY241169

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Joelle Jones (CA) Sean Murphy

NEW SERIES PREMIERE! NEW JUMPING-ON POINT!

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have all left New York to pursue their own interests, but there are forces gathering that will pull them back together-whether the bad guys like it or not. First up: Raphael! But why is everyone's favorite brawler in prison?! When a surprise attack behind bars puts Raph's position in jeopardy, he needs to figure out how to get out of jail and warn his brothers that trouble is coming.

Superstar writer Jason Aaron (The Mighty Thor, Batman: Off-World) teams up with Jo lle Jones (Lady Killer, Catwoman) for the first issue of a new TMNT series that will start a bold new era, celebrating the TMNT's 40th anniversary while setting them up for the next 40 years to come!In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

SRP: $4.99