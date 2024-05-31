Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: , , ,

Sean Gordon Murphy's 1:500 Cover For Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1

IDW Publishing is launching a brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 with a 1:500 variant cover by Sean Gordon Murphy.

IDW Publishing is launching a brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 by Jason Aaron (scooped by Bleeding Cool) and Joelle Jones for July 2024. Naturally, it will have cover variants. And one of those is by Sean Gordon Murphy. And because it's the 1:500 variant, and retailers have to order five hundred copies of the regular comic just to get one copy of this, Bleeding Cool might be the only place you will find it. Any chance of a TMNT/Zorro to follow, Sean?
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES 2024 #1 500 COPY MURPHY INCV
IDW
MAY241169
(W) Jason Aaron (A) Joelle Jones (CA) Sean Murphy
NEW SERIES PREMIERE! NEW JUMPING-ON POINT!
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have all left New York to pursue their own interests, but there are forces gathering that will pull them back together-whether the bad guys like it or not. First up: Raphael! But why is everyone's favorite brawler in prison?!  When a surprise attack behind bars puts Raph's position in jeopardy, he needs to figure out how to get out of jail and warn his brothers that trouble is coming.
Superstar writer Jason Aaron (The Mighty Thor, Batman: Off-World) teams up with Jo lle Jones (Lady Killer, Catwoman) for the first issue of a new TMNT series that will start a bold new era, celebrating the TMNT's 40th anniversary while setting them up for the next 40 years to come!In Shops: Jul 24, 2024
SRP: $4.99

There are also 1:250 variants from Matteo Scalera, 1:100 by Lee Bermejo, 1:75 by Darick Robertson, 1:50 by Danny Earls, and 1:25 by J Gonzo.
It may also be worth noting that Jason Aaron is on a Los Angeles comic book tour after San Diego Comic-Con, courtesy of the Comic Bug stores and Collector's Paradise in Noho signing their retailer exclusive Mike Choi variant cover, limited to 1000 copies of the normal and another 500 of a foil version.
