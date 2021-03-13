SelfMadeHero Launches UK POC Graphic Novel Publishing Programme

British graphic novel publishers SelfMadeHero has launched a new programme to help graphic novelists or potential graphic novelists in the UK from a "Black, Asian, Arab, mixed-race, Romani/Traveller or non-white Latinx background" with a mentoring programme that culminates in work being published by them.

Working in partnership with writer development agency Spread the Word, SelfMadeHero will identify eight exceptional emerging comic-book artists and give them the tools to become publishable creators.

Beginning this May, participants will embark on a free 12-week online mentoring programme led by five established graphic novelists: Asia Alfasi, Catherine Anyango Grünewald, Sonia Leong, Mustashrik Mahbub and Woodrow Phoenix. The mentoring programme will run from the 18th of May to the 11th of August 2021, with three hours a week and eight masterclasses.

With the mentors' support, each participant will create a graphic short story, which will then be included in an anthology to be published by SelfMadeHero on the 15th of October, 2021.

During the 12-week programme, participants will work to improve every aspect of their creative practice, from plotting and pacing to language and layout. They will learn how to successfully plan a project, work to deadlines and develop the resilience and skills that a career in graphic novels requires.

Alongside weekly mentoring sessions, the programme will provide participants with an introduction to the comic-book industry, eight masterclasses from industry professionals and first-hand experience of working with a publisher. The core publishing, editorial and design/production team is made up of Emma Hayley, Txabi Jones and Ayoola Solarin.

Spread the Word, London's writer development agency, is an advisor to the programme and will support participants' writing development. At the end of the programme, participants' graphic short stories will be published in an anthology by SelfMadeHero that will be launched at the 2021 Lakes International Comic Art Festival (LICAF).

The criteria are as follows:

You are an artist from a Black, Asian, Arab, mixed-race, Romani/Traveller or non-white Latinx background.

You have not had a full-length graphic novel published by a traditional print publisher. However, you are still eligible if you have had a short story published by a traditional print publisher or if you have self-published comics.

You do not have a literary agent representing you for graphic novels.

You are 18+.

You are a UK resident.

You can submit online through SelfMadeHero's Submittable page, signing up is free. Or using a paper form downloadable here and posted (together with your artwork) to SelfMadeHero (GAP), 139 Pancras Road, London, NW1 1UN. Please note that they will not be able to return physical copies of artwork. Or as an audio or video file submitted (together with your artwork) through Submittable. Those with access requirements and needing further assistance are asked to email gap@selfmadehero.com. The deadline for submissions is 26 March 2021. Successful applicants will be notified the week commencing 19 April 2021.

You will be asked why you want to participate in the programme, what interests you about it and how you think you'll benefit. You will also be asked to tell us a bit about your background – your previous experience in comics, whether you have ever self-published anything, any relevant courses or university degrees (not essential) and why you think you're a suitable candidate for this programme. We won't expect an essay here, just a few sentences. Finally, and most importantly, you will be asked to submit some examples of your work: between 4 (minimum) and 10 (maximum) pages of sequential comics art.

"Stories have the power to affect the way we view the world; stories in the form of text and image have a special power to address our emotional sensibilities by delivering a multilayered experience. It is important to support the telling of stories in all formats, and by all voices. The more we learn about various experiences through narrative, the more empathetic towards those experiences we become. I hope that the Graphic Anthology Programme platform can empower its readers to enrich and expand their worldview, and empower the artists involved to trust in the importance of their stories and the beauty of their expression." – Catherine Anyango Grünewald.

"You cannot place the responsibility for your own representation on others. No one else can express your reality like you." – Asia Alfasi.

"The lack of professional provision and access for non-white comics creators is very real. It's great to see a very necessary correction from SMH with this new initiative." – Woodrow Phoenix.

"Having delivered many Manga and comic-book workshops in schools across the UK, I know how much representation matters to the young people I speak to. Seeing an outspoken woman of Chinese descent achieve success in the UK comic-book industry surprises and inspires them in equal measure. I regularly receive letters from past students who've gone on to pursue careers in art, illustration, writing and publishing. I'm honoured to be part of this initiative to highlight and nurture talented artists of colour." – Sonia Leong.

"The comic-book and graphic storytelling industry is a beautiful and creative world. However, it is true that the medium is drastically lacking in ethnically diverse creators, for reasons including deeply rooted cultural restrictions and expectancies, socio-economic climates and industry prejudice (among others). Following the global pandemic, with a paradigm shift in all industries opening up opportunities with less bias, the future feels that much more hopeful and, importantly, colourful. Now is the time to champion and publish voices from diverse and non-conventional backgrounds, to help them tell their stories to inspire, educate and inform a global readership. I believe that this new scheme from SelfMadeHero will help that process get underway in the graphic novel industry." – Mustashrik Mahbub

"There is a vast array of talent in UK comics, but, like many other creative sectors, it has a long way to go in acknowledging and showcasing the contribution of artists of colour to the industry. My hope is that the launch of SelfMadeHero's Graphic Anthology Programme will go a little way towards dissolving the gatekeeping that still permeates the UK comics scene, while giving space for new, innovative voices to be heard." – Ayoola Solarin.

"The UK comics scene is young, vibrant and culturally progressive, yet there remains a lack of ethnic diversity among published artists and writers. A 2020 survey commissioned by UK Comics Laureate Hannah Berry found that Black and Minority Ethnic artists were less likely to be published by traditional print publishers than their white counterparts. The launch of our Graphic Anthology Programme marks an important step in acknowledging, addressing and reducing this disparity." Emma Hayley, Managing Director, SelfMadeHero

"SelfMadeHero's Graphic Anthology Programme will give ethnically diverse artists a long-needed, powerful tool to creatively tell their stories and to inspire the UK comics scene… and hopefully beyond." – Txabi Jones

GAP is made possible thanks to public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England, and additional support from Abrams & Chronicle Books, Oiffy and the Lakes International Comic Art Festival.