Seth's Palookaville #25 in Drawn And Quarterly April 2026 Solicits

Seth's Palookaville reached its 25th anniversary issue from Drawn And Quarterly's April 2026 solicits and solicitations. Launched in April 1991, it's one of the most influential works in alternative comics, known for its introspective, nostalgic themes of loneliness, memory, loss, and the passage of time. Recent volumes feature Seth's ongoing serialised memoir, Nothing Lasts, which reflects on his adolescence, family, summer jobs, and personal growth. They also include diverse elements, such as sketchbook exercises, photo essays on his sculptures and installations (e.g., cardboard models of the fictional city Dominion), puppetry projects, and fine art paintings. And it's part of Drawn & Quarterly's April 2026 solicits and solicitations, below, alongside He Rolled Me Up Like A Grilled Squid by Yoshihara Tsuge, All The Cameras In My Room by Michael DeForge, and The Definitive Yokai Field Guide by Shigeru Mizuki.

PALOOKAVILLE HC VOL 25

(W/A/CA) Seth

The semi-periodical look into the expansive art practice of an acclaimed cartoonist Palookaville 25 houses benchmark projects from the artistic practice of cartoonist and New Yorker cover artist Seth (Clyde Fans). His highly-acclaimed memoir "Nothing Lasts" returns. A wave farewell to his youth and a love letter to Toronto in the 1980s, this installment of his memoir caps off his teenage years and the budding romance at the Cove Inn, and sees Seth setting off for the big city where he moves to attend art school.The life and death of post-humorously renowned Dominion painter Owen Moore is told through comics in ten episodes. Originally serialized in The Walrus, this is the first time the story has been collected. Pages from the original sketchbook version and the final art are presented in pairs, revealing Seth's process to readers. $25 4/22/2026

HE ROLLED ME UP LIKE A GRILLED SQUID HC (MR)

(W/A/CA) Yoshiharu Tsuge

A manga icon's most perplexing, transgressive, and astounding work of horror and surrealism By the mid-1970s, Tsuge Yoshiharu was a man changed by circumstance—something his work from 1975 to 1981 boldly reveals. The confusion and mental illness simmering beneath the surface of his more surreal works come to a rolling boil, reaching an unsettling and horrific crescendo in a series of nightmarish delusions. He Rolled Me Up Like A Grilled Squid captures a mid-career author taking stock of his anxieties and suspicions while connecting the dots between his seemingly monotonous present and his complicated past. Translated by Ryan Holmberg. $29.95 4/1/2026

ALL THE CAMERAS IN MY ROOM HC (MR)

(W/A/CA) Michael DeForge

Razor-sharp short stories from the greatest contemporary comics stylist In All the Cameras in My Room, Michael DeForge's hilarious and horny approach to comics fiction never disappoints. In "Figure Skating," a star athlete's impossible feats captivate the world, turning a simple skater's rotation into a catalyst for national paralysis. While in "Holiday Special," a narrator tells us about his favorite Christian holiday special that bears an uncanny resemblance to a certain bald-headed-boy-and-his-dog classic. No matter the conceit, characters in All the Cameras in My Room stretch and flatten and spiral around each other and burrow deep into the folds of a reader's brain. $30.00 4/8/2026

DEFINITIVE YOKAI FIELD GUIDE TP

(W/A/CA) Shigeru Mizuki

Welcome to the wonderful and scary and silly world of Yokai! The Definitive Yokai Field Guide introduces young readers to the fantastically fascinating world of Japanese folklore. Universally beloved cartoonist and Eisner Hall of Fame inductee Shigeru Mizuki's passion for researching and writing about Japan's yokai knows no bounds. In this perfect companion to Mizuki's Kitaro comics and art books, kids and kids at heart can now discover this magical world and its many peculiar creatures all on their own. Translated by Mizuki scholar and yokai aficionado Zack Davisson, the most famous all-ages guide to yokai becomes available in English for the very first time. $20 4/15/2026

