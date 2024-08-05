Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: October 2024, seven seas, Yes No Or Maybe

Seven Seas Launch Yes, No Or Maybe as a Manga in October 2024 Solicits

Seven Seas is to translate the adaptation of the light novel and anime film, Yes, No Or Maybe as a manga by Michi Ichiho and Yukimura.

Seven Seas is to translate the adaptation of the light novel and anime film, Yes, No Or Maybe as a manga by Michi Ichiho and Yukimura in their October 2024 solicits and solicitations (though actually out in November). As is the launch of the English translation of Harusari and Hodot's Big Apple series.

YES NO OR MAYBE GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242524

(W) Michi Ichiho (A) Yukimura

Love in the limelight! The hit Boys' Love light novel (and anime film) is now a manga. Kunieda Kei is the up-and-coming Prince Charming of the evening news, but inside, he's anything but princely. He's brash, hot-tempered, and prickly as can be. For years, he's been able to juggle his private and professional personas, but a run-in with animator Ushio Tsuzuki threatens to bring his self-control crashing down. Will Kei's mask slip and expose him for who he is, or is there someone who might love and accept both his sides?

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

BIG APPLE GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242494

(W) Harusari (A) Hodot

A gorgeous and full-color BL webtoon/manhwa (comic) about a man leading a double life-and his handsome lover who will stop at nothing to save their relationship. Joachim has a deadly secret: he's a hitman for the SIA (the "Secret Intelligence Agency"): a covert organization whose operatives possess special abilities. Working in the shadows, Joachim is a trained professional assigned dangerous missions that he executes to perfection. Yet, despite his aptitude for the job, Joachim hates it! But quitting the Agency is easier said than done. When Joachim's latest mission goes awry, he determines to do whatever is necessary to keep his handsome and generous lover Juergen safe-even if it means breaking off their relationship and going dark. Except Juergen isn't ready to give him up so easily.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

365 DAYS TO WEDDING GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242492

(W) Tamiki Wakaki (A) Tamiki Wakaki

The fake engaged couple, Oohara Takuya and Honjouji Rika, have apparently become relationship goals! They've been asked by their workplace to start a blog proving that the J.T.C. travel agency is a great place for couples and families. However, that means all their lies about living together are going to have to become a reality! But how can they share the same space when they can barely even talk to each other right now?

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

7TH LOOP VILLAINESS CAREFREE LIFE GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242493

(W) Touko Amekawa (A / CA) Wan Hachipisu

Now that Coyolles has exposed their weakness and left themselves at Galkhein's mercy, Rishe walks a dangerously thin line as she prepares to make her case for an alliance between the two nations. Will her negotiations with Arnold be enough to save Coyolles from disaster? Meanwhile, her alchemy teacher from a previous life, Michel Hévin, is convinced no good can come from his latest experiment, gunpowder. Determined to keep this destructive power out of the hands of her fiancé, Rishe will once again need to get creative and show her friend the non-lethal potential of the explosive "poison" he's created.

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

BLACK NIGHT PARADE GN VOL 05 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242495

(W) Hikaru Nakamura (A) Hikaru Nakamura

Miharu's mother Haruko comes to tour her son's company, where she meets Rudolph. Teppei suddenly appears and confronts Rudolph, using his Cupid's Arrow on Haruko and turning her into his ally! Teppei is acting under the suspicion that Rudolph is actually Miharu's father, but is there more behind his heinous behavior? The situation takes an even more chaotic turn when a giant mouse attacks!

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

CANDY & CIGARETTES GN VOL 10 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242496

(W) Tomonori Inoue (A) Tomonori Inoue

The New York shooting incident was caused by Bertha on Falcone's orders. As she continues her bloody escape, lost memories of her past begin to resurface. The New World Order conspiracy is moving forward fast! Miharu and Raizo try to make secret contact with the President of the United States!

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

CHILLIN ANOTHER WORLD LEVEL 2 SUPER CHEAT POWERS GN VOL 09 (

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242497

(W) Miya Kinojo (A) Akine Itomachi

Caught between warring humans and demons, Flio comes up with a new plan to spark communication between the factions-selling them both the secret to his magic! (With some strings attached.) Meanwhile, all is not well back at the homestead! Balirossa and company struggle with culture shock as they reckon with the newcomer Wyne the Wyvern and her decidedly inhuman takes on life and death. Flio's constant search for understanding leads to the snow-covered mountain homeland of the wyverns themselves, where he will walk a mile in their giant, scaly feet. Will hope prevail, or will the border wall of biases stand firm?

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

CITRUS PLUS GN VOL 06 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242498

(W) Saburouta (A / CA) Saburouta

The hit yuri manga and anime series continues with this new spin-off manga! High schoolers (and stepsisters) Yuzu and Mei have gone public with their relationship! The two are happy to be dating out in the open, but friends and family keep trying to butt in with advice. Can Yuzu and Mei figure things out on their own? The return of the modern yuri classic!

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

CLASSROOM OF ELITE GN VOL 12

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242499

(W) Syougo Kinugasa (A) Yuyu Ichino

Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom-if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! The entire student body is split into two teams for the annual sports festival. It's Classes A and D vs. Classes B and C, but with Horikita holding her classmates to the same high standards she holds herself to, it isn't long before everyone begins to distance themselves from her. Will this affect Class D's chance for victory?

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

CROSSPLAY LOVE OTAKU X PUNK GN VOL 10

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242500

(W) Tooru (A) Tooru

Yuuma's stuck between a rock and a hard place-not only does he have to take part in his class's crossplay café exhibition, he's also supposed to be there as Hana from Cafe Roman to help out! Meanwhile Shuumei, on seeing Yuuma crossdress, is hit with a deluge of baffling feelings… Will it be smooth sailing for these two or are turbulent waters ahead?!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

DELINQUENT DADDY & TENDER TEACHER GN VOL 05 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242501

(W) Tama Mizuki (A / CA) Tama Mizuki

Big changes are afoot for Hitsuji, Hatoyama, and Hinata! Hatoyama has been tapped to be the manager of a café on the verge of closure, and Hinata has made his very first friend! As always, Hitsuji is ready to support both of them as much as he can. But when Hatoyama takes a break from the café one night to bring Hitsuji an umbrella, the young teacher's worst fear comes true-one of his colleagues catches them together! Will their relationship finally be exposed?

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

DUKE OF DEATH & HIS MAID GN VOL 15

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242502

(W) Koharu Inoue, Koharu Inoue (A) Koharu Inoue

The death-match against Sadé, the wickedest witch there ever was, builds to a frenzied crescendo. Will The Duke's fervent overtures of friendship break through the mind-reading witch's defenses, or is he doomed to be cursed with the touch of death until the end of his days?!

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

DUNGEON OF BLACK COMPANY GN VOL 11 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242503

(W) Youhei Yasumura (A / CA) Youhei Yasumura

Ninomiya Kinji is the devious sort of guy who'll stop at nothing to even the scales, and his latest target is a mysterious white-robed man with seemingly limitless power. It'll take all of Ninomiya's wits and business savvy to pull one over on somebody who can control the flow of time itself…but in the meantime, he finds himself embroiled in a love triangle with two beautiful women! Just what sort of plan is Ninomiya scheming this time?!

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

ENNEAD GN VOL 04 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242504

(W) Mojito (A) Mojito

Nine powerful gods of ancient Egypt are known as the Ennead. When the god of war, Seth, kills his brother Osiris to take over Egypt, he ushers in an era of chaos and cruelty under his rule. The other gods are unable to fight Seth's power until centuries later, when a new challenger appears: Horus, the child of Isis. Horus is not yet even a full god, but he's backed by other deities to dethrone Seth and bring an end to the many years of bloodshed. The conflict between Seth and Horus that begins as a series of trials warps into a complex web of deceit, obsession… and even desire. This is the very first time the BL graphic novel series will be printed in English, presented in beautiful full-color editions in an oversized trim! Seven Seas will release two versions of the series, which were originally drawn for different audiences: a paperback version rated Older Teen, and a deluxe hardcover version rated Mature.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

ENNEAD HC VOL 04 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242505

(W) Mojito (A) Mojito

The full-color Boys' Love webtoon/comic hit inspired by ancient Egyptian mythology! (Hardcover Edition for Mature Audiences)

Nine powerful gods of ancient Egypt are known as the Ennead. When the god of war, Seth, kills his brother Osiris to take over Egypt, he ushers in an era of chaos and cruelty under his rule. The other gods are unable to fight Seth's power until centuries later, when a new challenger appears: Horus, the child of Isis. Horus is not yet even a full god, but he's backed by other deities to dethrone Seth and bring an end to the many years of bloodshed. The conflict between Seth and Horus that begins as a series of trials warps into a complex web of deceit, obsession…and even desire.

This hit Boys' Love webtoon-a dramatic fantasy epic-is a reimagining of one of the oldest myths in human civilization. Already available in multiple languages to fans around the world, this is the very first time the graphic novel series will be printed in English, presented in beautiful full-color editions in an oversized trim! Seven Seas will release two versions of the series, which were originally drawn for different audiences: a paperback version rated Older Teen, and a deluxe hardcover version rated Mature. (Each version is standalone but has alternate depictions of some adult material.)

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

GRAVITATION COLLECTORS ED GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242506

(W) Maki Murakami (A) Yukino Sonoyama

A battle for the top of the Billboard charts pits Shuichi against his favorite idol, Sakuma Ryuichi-now his biggest rival! As the spotlight intensifies and tensions rise, Yuki suddenly leaves for New York. Left behind, will Shuichi move on to someone else?

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

HATE ME BUT LET ME STAY GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242507

(W) Hijiki (A) Hijiki

Naoto and Hazuki's relationship may have gotten off to a rocky start, but this alpha and omega pair have not only fallen in love and become mates, they've even welcomed a new son! Naoto never thought he could be this happy. But when a figure from his tragic past finds him again and threatens to destroy the new life he's built for himself with Hazuki, Naoto will need to summon the courage to overcome his trauma and defend his family!

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

HEADHUNTED TO ANOTHER WORLD SALARYMAN GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242508

(W) Muramitsu (A) Benigashira

To stop the vile tyrant Buzzan from forcing Ulmandra to be his bride, Uchimura teams up with Ulmandra's older brother, Vahn. They infiltrate the wedding, but Vahn's attempt to assassinate Buzzan takes an unexpected turn. Angered by Vahn's betrayal, Buzzan calls for his execution. Will Vahn's carefully laid plan for revenge and his faith in Uchimura pay off? Or will it all come crashing down with the sudden appearance of a deadly new Calamity in Kuryuu?

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

HIS MAJESTY DEMON KINGS HOUSEKEEPER GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242509

(W) Saiko Wadori (A / CA) Mika Kajiyama

Sakura's newest adventure has her heading to the underwater Mermaid's Domain, where she must find King Emelda a pearl with anti-aging properties. But the Mermaid Queen becomes smitten with Sakura, and the housekeeping saint finds herself trapped underwater with a fishtail! It's up to the Demon King to dive to her rescue. Will this deep water adventure finally make Sakura realize her deep seated feelings?

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

I SHIP MY RIVAL X ME GN (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242510

(W) PEPA (A) Qualia

The full-color manhua (comic) adaptation of the hit danmei/Boys' Love novel! Wei Yanzi and Gu Yiliang debuted together three years ago, from the same agency, so it was inevitable that they'd be considered rivals by their fans. Unfortunately for Wei Yanzi, while Gu Yiliang has phenomenal acting skills to go with his idol-tier good looks… Wei Yanzi only has the idol-tier good looks. He's so tired of reading online hate comments accusing him of scheming to undermine Gu Yiliang that when he stumbles across a community of people who fervently believe the two actors are an item, it's not just a shock-it's a relief! Moved by these fans' passion and thrilled to find a community where nobody's trash-talking him, Wei Yanzi becomes addicted to their posts analyzing his and Gu Yiliang's every move for shipping fuel. Of course there's nothing actually going on between the two of them…but as he spends more time with Gu Yiliang on the period drama they're filming together, why is Wei Yanzi starting to feel like the shippers might actually be onto something?!

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

IDEAL SPONGER LIFE GN VOL 17 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242511

(W) Tsunehiko Watanabe (A / CA) Neko Hinotsuki

A new era has come for the Kingdom of Capua, as Queen Aura delegates great powers to her new Prime Minister and Grand Marshal. And even though the Queen is still expecting her second child, Zenjiro is preparing for a very long voyage across the sea to the mysterious and icy Northern Continent. With the ocean teeming with monsters and the route demanding passage through treacherous waters, it's time for some special preparations, both magical and otherwise. It won't be long before it's time for Zenjiro to show his strength as a diplomat once again!

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

IM EVIL LORD OF AN INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE GN VOL 05 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242512

(W) Yomu Mishima (A / CA) Kai Nadashima

Liam finished his training and all he got was one lousy rival. When he wouldn't play along with a fixed contest, the angry nobles sent pirates after him. But the joke's on them-hunting pirates is Liam's favorite pastime. He's been feeling rusty! With a new ship and an unprepared opponent, crushing these fools is just the warm up he needs!

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

KILLER SHARK IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242513

(W) Kuboken

Shiromi only ever wanted someone to acknowledge her… But even after slaying the demon general Apapanelle alongside her unintended familiar, Sharkiller, nobody's ever said "Great job!" Maybe it's because she accidentally destroyed that village. Or that time her shark ate the adventurers she was trying to save. Or perhaps it's got to do with the fact that everyone she ever meets ends up in the jaws of a shark from a terrible Hollywood B movie. But surely they'll forgive her if she takes down another demon general! Right?

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

LADY & HER BUTLER GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242514

(W) Jade (A) Jade

Sooha couldn't ask for a better housekeeper than Taesoo. He cooks delicious meals, keeps the apartment spotless, and is a great listener. That's why she's so upset when the cute male student who works at the convenience store starts hanging out with Taesoo. If they start dating, what will happen to her clean and happy home? More than that, could she be catching feelings for her dashing roommate?

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

NO LONGER ALLOWED IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242515

(W) Hiroshi Noda (A) Takahiro Wakamatsu

On the surface, the Kingdom of Blau is a utopia, prospering under the protection of Archbishop Elton, the first goblin to hold a position usually reserved for elves. Yet a secret tragic history has corrupted Elton's heart, and the prosperity of Blau is only a veneer that hides the rot beneath. Every single otherworlder within its borders has been imprisoned by his command. Yet when a certain suicidal literary legend arrives in town, the rage of this fallen priest will inspire him to craft a story unlike any he's written before…

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

OTONARI COMPLEX GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242516

(W) Saku Nonomura (A) Saku Nonomura

Akira sees Makoto as her precious, beloved childhood friend; the one place where she can truly be herself is by his side. But ever since she befriended Fumi-chan, a girl with an unrequited crush on Makoto, a dark cloud has been hanging over Akira that just won't go away. Even if things around them change, their relationship will always stay the same… right?

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

REBORN AS A BARRIER MASTER GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242517

(W) Kataoka Naotaro (A) Souichi

At 34 years old, Kubo Tamotsu works at an exploitative company only to wake up one day in an unfamiliar world, reincarnated into the body of a six-year-old. Not aware of his innate "Barrier Master" skills, he finds himself on the slave market, and up for auction! When no one bids on him and he's queued for disposal, he is rescued in the nick of time by Marquess Basam. He will be raised as the Marquess' personal Barrier Master under a new name, "Linus," and his talent as a Barrier Master will grow day by day. His troubles never seem to end, as he struggles to survive!

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

RELIVING LIFE WITH BOYFRIEND WHO DOESNT REMEMBER GN VOL 02 (

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242518

(W) Eiko Mutsuhana (A) Gin Shirakawa

Seventeen-year-old Oriana mysteriously died along with her boyfriend, Vincent, but she returned from death in her seven-year-old body with her memories intact. Although Vincent doesn't remember her when they meet again, Oriana is determined to protect him in this life and prevent his death. Vincent initially finds her unpleasant, but now, he can't take his eyes off of her…

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SHEEP PRINCESS IN WOLFS CLOTHING GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242519

(W) Mito (A) Mito

Aki is a Wolfa butler and Momo is a Sheepa princess. Despite their social divide, the two have fallen in love and must keep their relationship a secret from everyone else. Meanwhile, Aki's coworkers, Sakaki and Kiku, must deal with their feelings for each other!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

A STEPMOTHERS MARCHEN GN VOL 05 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242520

(W) Spice&kitty (A / CA) ORKA

It is almost the marchioness Shuri von Neuschwanstein's nineteenth birthday, and love is in the air… for everyone else, at least! Jeremy is preparing for his upcoming marriage to Ohera, which will make him the new head of the Neuschwanstein family. Elias is off with a new girl seemingly every other day. Even little Rachel has a budding romance of her own with a foreign prince. But Shuri mustn't let her guard down, because ever since Cardinal Richelieu voiced his suspicions about Shuri's reincarnation, he's been plotting. The Church isn't yet done with the Neuschwanstein family, but instead of targeting Shuri or Jeremy, this time they've set their sights on someone much more vulnerable!

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

TOKYO REVENGERS OMNIBUS GN VOL 15 (VOL 25-26)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242521

(W) Ken Wakui (A) Ken Wakui

When Takemichi finally came face-to-face with his old friend Mikey, he found a man totally consumed by his darkest urges. Just minutes after they met, Mikey shot him in cold bloodbefore he could die, Takemichi found himself thrown ten years into the past. He's vowed to save Mikey from his descent into evil, but that'll be easier said than done. Tokyo's delinquent underworld is now controlled by the "Three Titans," and Mikey is among them, ruling over a brand-new gang. To change the course of history, Takemichi decides to join a rival crew and confront his old friend head-on! Collects volumes 25 & 26.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

TOKYO REVENGERS LETTER FORM KEISUKE BAJI GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242522

(W) Ken Wakui (A / CA) Yukinori Natsukawaguchi

Chifuyu Matsuno thought he was surrounded by losers, and his only outlet to stave off boredom was fighting, until Keisuke Baji introduced him to the Tokyo Manji motorcycle gang. After proving himself against the rival gang Killer Bee, Chifuyu is eager to rise through the ranks. However, that often means butting heads with Ryusei Satou, who mysteriously goes missing after an ominous warning about being targeted by Yotsuya Kaiden. Chifuyu must set aside their differences and find his gang's missing member before it's too late!

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

TREE OF DEATH YOMOTSUHEGUI GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242523

(W) Masasumi Kakizaki (A) Masasumi Kakizaki

The final volume! Nawa and Ren's quest to bestow death upon those who feast on the fruit of the Yomotsuhegui brings them face to face with Yue, King of the Undying! His four-thousand year-old secret is revealed, as is a darker one hiding in the very seed of the fruit within Nawa's body. After strange aeons, can even death finally die?!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

HEAVEN OFFICIALS BLESSING TIAN DLX HC NOVEL VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242525

(W) Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (A) ZeldaCW

These blockbuster danmei/Boys' Love novels from China inspired the animated series: an epic historical fantasy about a prince and the mysterious man by his side. Born the crown prince of a prosperous kingdom, Xie Lian was renowned for his beauty, strength, and purity. His years of dedicated study and noble deeds allowed him to ascend to godhood. But those who rise may also fall, and fall he does from the heavens and banished to the world below. Eight hundred years after his mortal life, Xie Lian has ascended to godhood for the third time, angering most of the gods in the process. To repay his debts, he is sent to the Mortal Realm to hunt down violent ghosts and troublemaking spirits who prey on the living. Along his travels, he meets the fascinating and brilliant San Lang, a young man with whom he feels an instant connection. Yet San Lang is clearly more than he appears… What mysteries lie behind that carefree smile? This deluxe hardcover rerelease of Seven Seas' bestselling English-language paperback features special embellishments, including a new metallic foil illustration on a cloth hardcover, a dust jacket with all-new art, printed edges, and a cloth bookmark.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

REMNANTS OF FILTH YUWU L NOVEL VOL 05 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242526

(W) Rou Bao Bu Chi Rou

This wildly popular danmei/Boys' Love novel series from China set in the universe of The Husky and His White Cat Shizun. Noble-born Mo Xi is the foremost general of Chonghua, known for his ruthless temper and ascetic air. Once he was one of two promising young commanders, twin stars of the empire. His comrade, the lowborn Gu Mang, was Mo Xi's brother-in-arms, best friend, and-secretly-his lover, until the day Gu Mang turned traitor and joined the ranks of their nation's greatest enemy. Now Gu Mang has been returned to the empire a ruined man, a shadow of the military genius he once was. The public clamors for his death, and no one yearns for vengeance more than Mo Xi. Or so he thought-for faced once more with his bitterest enemy, Mo Xi is left with more questions than answers. Why did the man he loved betray him? And what secrets hide behind Gu Mang's tortured eyes?

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

YOUVE GOT MAIL PERILS OF PIGEON POST L NOVEL VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

AUG242527

(W) Blackegg

Lonely, poor, and pushing forty, Wu Xingzi doesn't have much to live for. In fact, the only thing he has going for him is the perfect funeral plot he's picked out for himself… That is, until he stumbles across the Peng Society and their monthly volume of personal ads for gay men. At first, he's just looking for friendship with like-minded people, but when he finds out that it's customary for members to respond to polite letters with shockingly detailed ink drawings of their, ahem, intimate anatomy, Wu Xingzi quickly gains a new purpose in life: collecting phallic illustrations through the pigeon post! There's just one problem. His favorite two-dimensional specimen belongs to a man who's intent on thrusting himself into Wu Xingzi's life in a very real, firm, three-dimensional fashion… The Seven Seas English-language edition of this Mature-rated novel will feature uncensored text and exclusive new art.

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

CASE FILES OF JEWELER RICHARD LIGHT NOVEL VOL 09 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG242528

(W) Mika Akatsuki (A) Nanako Tsujimura, Utako Yukihiro

A declaration of martial law in Sri Lanka sends Seigi temporarily back to Japan-until a strange message has him flying to Hong Kong to meet with one Vincent Lai, the man who seems as determined to betray Richard as he is to keep helping Seigi. What does Vincent truly want from them? And what will Seigi do once he reunites with Richard?

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

CONDEMNED VILLAINESS GOES BACK IN TIME SC NOVEL VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG242529

(W) Bakufu Narayama (A / CA) Ebisushi

Claudia may have helped her former brothel companions, but saving them altogether seems impossible. That is, until a cardinal sidles up to her during a foreign trade visit, looking to cut a deal. It's a prime opportunity to have the powerful church-and its seedy underbelly-in her back pocket! She agrees to cooperate with the cardinal, but he's just one more pawn in her master plan. Thus begins an elaborate game of deception as Claudia battles to become the boss of a crime syndicate!

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

DRUGSTORE IN ANOTHER WORLD CHEAT PHARMACIST L NOVEL VOL 08 (

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG242530

(W) Kennoji (A) Matsuuni

When corporate drone Reiji wakes up in another world, he comes face-to-face with a fatally wounded werewolf. Thankfully, Reiji's new Medicine Maker skill enables him to brew uniquely effective potions. Alongside his new wolf-girl friend, Reiji and his amazing cures are ready to revolutionize this fantasy world. Be they an old man seeking the secret of youth or an elven archer with blurry vision, all comers are welcome to his countryside pharmacy.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

LONER LIFE IN ANOTHER WORLD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 10

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG242531

(W) Shoji Goji (A) Saku Enomaru

Loner Haruka and his classmates set out for the Beast Kingdom as envoys for Diorelle amid the Theocracy-induced political turmoil. Their mission? Win the Beast Kingdom's support! But the beastfolk revere strength above all else and seem to distain the low-level Haruka. If that isn't bad enough, the strongest members of the tribe challenge Haruka to a duel!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

MUSHOKU TENSEI REDUNDANT REINCARNATION LN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG242532

(W) PEPA (A) Qualia

Dive back into the Mushoku Tensei universe as the hit isekai tale continues in this new light novel series! Rudeus Greyrat has finally emerged victorious from the showdown at Biheiril Kingdom. With his hard-fought battle over, he can finally rest easy and put his adventuring days behind him. Yeah right! The epic fight may be done, but the story of the Jobless Reincarnation cast is far from over. There's still Norn's wedding, Lucie's first day at school, hunting down marriage partners for Dohga and Isolde, and then… is that Ghislaine?! Get ready for a bounty of antics and action from the Mushoku Tensei universe as the story continues!

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

REINCARNATED AS DRAGON HATCHLING SC NOVEL VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG242533

(W) Nekoko (A) Naji Yanagida

Rumors of a princess ransacking castles across the land with adventurers hungry for experience points reach Illusia's ears. However, this is not just any princess-it's the Demon King in disguise! Eager for adventure, Illusia makes his way to the royal capital, running into the famed Dragon Slayer, Volk, and they infiltrate the royal capital where another surprise awaits: Myria! It seems both of Illusia's new companions have been invited to join the "princess's" army. It's sure to be a trap, but there's only one way to find out!

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

REINCARNATED AS A SWORD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 15

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG242534

(W) Yuu Tanaka (A / CA) Llo

An off-campus survival class puts Fran to the test when the students she's overseeing are swarmed by an unexpected wave of monsters. Can she and Teacher keep her charges safe and foil a certain evil alchemist's plans? Or will her instructor days be over before they even begin?

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SURVIVAL IN ANOTHER WORLD WITH MY MISTRESS LN VOL 07 (MR) (C

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG242535

(W) Ryuto

As if annihilating the Holy Kingdom's massive army of 60,000 men weren't enough, the crafty Kousuke now has to work extra hard to restore law and order to the land. But between his loving harem and pampering harpies, both eager to use him like a studhorse, who has time for all that? And if his plate wasn't full enough, a fateful envoy arrives from the empire…

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

SWORD OF DEMON HUNTER KIJIN GENTOSHO SC NOVEL VOL 07 (MR) (C

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG242536

(W) Motoo Nakanishi (A / CA) Yu Satomi

It is now year 16 of the Meiji era (1883 AD). 43 years have passed since Jinya left all he knew in Kadono and set off on a journey to grow stronger. In that time, he's forged a somewhat peaceful life for himself at Demon Soba with his daughter and friends. But if Jinya's many years have taught him anything, it's that nothing lasts forever-a lesson made all too clear as he once again crosses paths with Suzune, his sister who is determined to become the Demon God. As their reunion threatens to change not only the trajectory of his own fate, but of those around him as well, Jinya will finally give his answer to the question posed long ago: "Human, for what purpose do you wield your blade?"

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

TOO MANY LOSING HEROINES L NOVEL VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

AUG242537

(W) Takibi Amamori (A) Imigimuru

Yakishio Lemon hasn't given up on love just yet! Even though her crush can't seem to take his eyes off the winning heroine, Asagumo Chihaya, there's still time for Lemon to catch up from behind. But even if she does manage to catch the object of her affection alone, can she really muster up the courage to confess? Are we about to see a Losing Heroine stand atop the podium having finally snatched victory from the jaws of defeat?

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

