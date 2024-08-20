Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: mary jane, peter parker, sinister six, ultimate spider-man

Mary Jane Watson On Ultimate Peter Parker's Prowess In Bed (Spoilers)

In Ultimate Spider-Man, Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson were married with kids long before he became Spider-Man.

Article Summary Peter Parker and Mary Jane were married with kids before his Spider-Man days in Ultimate Spider-Man.

Parent-to-parent innuendo hints at their love life, while focusing on their battles against the Sinister Six.

Kingpin assembles the Ultimate Sinister Six, including Mister Negative, Old Man Black Cat, and Kraven the Hunter.

The arc hints at territorial disputes, featuring Mysterio in Brooklyn and Mole Man without a Fantastic Four.

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! In Ultimate Spider-Man, Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson were married with kids long before he became Spider-Man. And managed to keep together without having The Devil annul their marriage as part of a deal (Superman, be careful, don't go down that road). But as middle-aged married with kids folks go, how is their love life?

Well, it might not be something a title like Ultimate Spider-Man from Marvel Comics would spend an issue under the covers looking at. But you might get a little parent-to-parent innuendo that goes over their kids' heads.

Well, most of the kids. The rest of the issue does indeed focus on their Sinister Sex.

Or rather the Sinister Six, being put together by Kingpin. Oh, I don't know, though; that is, of course, how we got the new Ultimate Black Cat as previously solicited.

But it does give us the Old Man Black Cat to join Mister Negative and the Kingpin for the new Ultimate Sinister Six. With some more familiar names joining that particular sextuplet.

With their Ultimate Kraven The Hunter,… well, there is a film coming out. Every Spider-Man comic has to have Kraven in it right now, whatever the reality.

Turns out that Brooklyn belongs to Mysterio. That tracks, right? And then a different take on a non-traditional member…

Each with a nation of New York to cal their own… and that includes below the ground. Well, this Mole Man doesn't have a Fantastic Four to be mad with, so looks like Ultimate Spider-Man it will have to be.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #8

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240775

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

KINGPIN'S SINISTER SIX! Kingpin gathers a team to deal with his masked-vigilante problem… But a group of super villains isn't the only challenge Spider-Man will face! Meanwhile, Green Goblin joins forces with…Doc Ock? Rated T In Shops: Aug 21, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!