Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: , , ,

Mary Jane Watson On Ultimate Peter Parker's Prowess In Bed (Spoilers)

In Ultimate Spider-Man, Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson were married with kids long before he became Spider-Man.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Peter Parker and Mary Jane were married with kids before his Spider-Man days in Ultimate Spider-Man.
  • Parent-to-parent innuendo hints at their love life, while focusing on their battles against the Sinister Six.
  • Kingpin assembles the Ultimate Sinister Six, including Mister Negative, Old Man Black Cat, and Kraven the Hunter.
  • The arc hints at territorial disputes, featuring Mysterio in Brooklyn and Mole Man without a Fantastic Four.

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! In Ultimate Spider-Man, Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson were married with kids long before he became Spider-Man. And managed to keep together without having The Devil annul their marriage as part of a deal (Superman, be careful, don't go down that road). But as middle-aged married with kids folks go, how is their love life?

Mary Jane On Ultimate Peter Parker's Prowess In Bed (Spoilers)

Well, it might not be something a title like Ultimate Spider-Man from Marvel Comics would spend an issue under the covers looking at. But you might get a little parent-to-parent innuendo that goes over their kids' heads.

Auto Draft

Well, most of the kids. The rest of the issue does indeed focus on their Sinister Sex.

Auto Draft

Or rather the Sinister Six, being put together by Kingpin. Oh, I don't know, though; that is, of course, how we got the new Ultimate Black Cat as previously solicited.

Auto Draft

But it does give us the Old Man Black Cat to join Mister Negative and the Kingpin for the new Ultimate Sinister Six. With some more familiar names joining that particular sextuplet.

Auto Draft

With their Ultimate Kraven The Hunter,… well, there is a film coming out. Every Spider-Man comic has to have Kraven in it right now, whatever the reality.

Auto Draft

Turns out that Brooklyn belongs to Mysterio. That tracks, right? And then a different take on a non-traditional member…

Auto Draft

Each with a nation of New York to cal their own… and that includes below the ground.  Well, this Mole Man doesn't have a Fantastic Four to be mad with, so looks like Ultimate Spider-Man it will have to be.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #8
MARVEL COMICS
JUN240775
(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto
KINGPIN'S SINISTER SIX! Kingpin gathers a team to deal with his masked-vigilante problem… But a group of super villains isn't the only challenge Spider-Man will face! Meanwhile, Green Goblin joins forces with…Doc Ock? Rated T In Shops: Aug 21, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.