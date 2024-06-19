Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: jonathan hickman, ultimate spider-man

Mary Jane Watson The Secrets & Lies of Ultimate Spider-Man (Spoilers)

Ultimate Spider-Man, like the rest of the Ultimate Universe, is running in real time. One issue equals one month, and we are up to issue six.

Article Summary Ultimate Spider-Man #6 explores family secrets and superhero dilemmas.

Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto bring real-time storytelling to the series.

Peter Parker faces the consequences of choosing superpowers over safety.

Spider-Man confronts Kingpin in a pivotal showdown affecting the Daily Bugle.

It's never great when a father asks his young daughter to keep a secret from the rest of the family, especially for four months. But Ultimate Spider-Man, like the rest of the Ultimate Universe, is running in real time. One issue equals one month, and we are up to issue six now from Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto. So something was going to break for Peter Parker.

Especially when you have been beaten up at the hands of a genetically enhanced Kingpin. And Mary Jane finally picks up on the subtle nuances going on in her home.

Iy looks like Peter Parker is up for confessing just how irresponsible he has been, choosing superpowers as a mid-life crisis and putting himself, and them, repeatedly in danger. Criminal, even.

Time for the Amazing Equivocation-Man. Your Friendly Self-Justifying-Man. The Superhero-in-his-own-story Spider-Man.

So clearly Mary Jane has to ask the question. And the response is guaranteed to be completely, utterly wrong in every single way.

More secrets and lies. But there's something else on Mary Jane's mind. Quite a few things when you add them all up.

… every woman loves a man in scratches and bruises. It's clearly the in thing this season. Everyone seems to be sporting it.

I do hope that super suit comes with accessible flaps. Thwip-thwip, action lovers!

