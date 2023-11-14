Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: red hood, sanford greene, shawn martinborough

Shawn Martinbrough & Sanford Greene's Red Hood, Finally, for February

DC Comics has confirmed Red Hood: The Hill #1 of 6 for February, and Red Hood: The Hill #0 collecting Red Hood #51 and #52.

Article Summary DC confirms 'Red Hood: The Hill' #1 with Shawn Martinbrough & Sanford Greene for Feb 13.

'Red Hood: The Hill' #0 collects issues #51 & #52, releasing Feb 6.

Martinbrough returns to Gotham City for a six-part series announced in 2022.

Variant cover by Tirso Cons for issue #1 set to release on February 24.

In January 2022, Bleeding Cool reported that on Shawn Martinbrough's website, he wrote, "Shawn is writing a new, soon-to-be-announced Gotham City project for DC Comics. The six-part series will be released in 2022…" alongside a Red Hood logo. Then on what-was-then-called-Twitter, he posted "@DCComics/ Coming 2022. #writing #redhood ".

This was believed to be a follow-up to his two-issue story in Red Hood for DC Comics, itself a sequel to Christopher Priest's Batman: The Hill. And it looked as if Shawn Martinbrough is returning to the characters rather soonish. But there was no sign in 2022. He then posted to in September of this yearX, "Just got an update on the release of this six-part sequel from @DCOfficial. I appreciate everyone's patience & can't wait to share! Early #2024 #writing"

And now DC Comics has confirmed in full, Red Hood: The Hill #1 of 6 for the 13th of February, drawn by Sanford Greene, and a Red Hood: The Hill #0 collecting Red Hood #51 and #52, on sale on the 6th of February.

In Gotham City's early days, The Hill was one of Gotham City's most dangerous neighborhoods, one that required the residents to band together to keep themselves safe when the police – and sometimes even Batman – wouldn't. Now, as the Hill finds itself gentrifying, old habits die hard as the vigilante known only as Strike works with her team to keep the town safe—but she's not alone. Jason Todd, one of the Hill's newest residents, is more than happy to don the visage of Red Hood to help Strike keep his new home safe. But a new villain is emerging from the shadows. Will Red Hood, Strike and the Hill's small militia of vigilantes be able to keep their home safe? This series features a main cover by series artist Greene, with a variant cover by Tirso Cons. On February 6, check out the story that brought Jason Todd to his new home, in Red Hood: The Hill #0. This thrilling tale collects Red Hood #51 and Red Hood #52, also written by Shawn Martinbrough, with art by Tony Akins and Moritat. As The Joker War ravages Gotham City, a new vigilante group has formed to protect their turf, and Red Hoof finds himself caught in the crossfire! This two-issue collection features a new cover by Sanford Greene."

And Tirso Cons just posted "Finally, my variant cover for RED HOOD: THE HILL #1 By greats @smartinbrough

& @sanfordgreene . It's been a blast to be involved in this, and probably wouldn't have been possible without the blind trust of @Ben_Meares (the details will be between us ). On sale February 24"

Shawn Martinbrough is a former student of the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art/Performing Arts and The School of Visual Arts. He is best known as a comic book artist, including work on Detective Comics, DMZ, Luke Cage Noir, Black Panther: The Man Without Fear, Hellboy, is the co-creator with Robert Kirkman of Thief Of Thieves and the French graphic novel Prométhée 13:13 with Christophe Bec.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!