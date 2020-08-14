A Very New Look For Red Hood From DC Comics In November

Red Hood And The Outlaws is now more. Neither is Red Hood: Outlaw. that series will see it fiftieth and final issue published in October by Scott Lobdell and Paolo Pantalena. However, Red Hood #51 will be starting in November from DC Comics. A brand new look. A brand new creative team. A brand new concept. Why they didn't go with Red Hood #1, I have no idea – unless they demand some continuity. Lobdell was certain he would be replaced by a "dynamic new voice" and that's true – at least when it comes to writing comic books.

Red Hood #51 will be written by Shawn C. Martinbrough, long-time artist on Robert Kirkman's Thief of Thieves, he has a history of working for Milestone, The Creeper, Detective Comics, Morlocks, Angeltown and Luke Cage Noir. He is also author of How to Draw Noir Comics: The Art and Technique of Visual Storytelling – but for Red Hood, he will be writing it.

The comic will be drawn by Tony Akins, his work has included Jack of Fables, Fables, Hellblazer, House of Mystery, Wonder Woman and longtime artist on Manifest Destiny, published by Robert Kirkman.

It may be worth noting, in the same month as DC publishes The Other History Of The DC Universe, and ahead of the Blerd-focussed content for DC Fandome next week, that DC Comics is publishing a title with a Black creative team, and a title that has over the years received all manner of criticism in that regard. And in its first issue, featuring a new black co-lead old friend of Jason Todd on the cover, and "caught in the crossfire between vigilante protectors of the historic neighbourhood and a rising criminal element intent on seizing power!" Oh and some dinosaur of a guy…

Could this be about to become an essential topical comic book for Gotham?

RED HOOD #51

written by SHAWN MARTINBROUGH

art by TONY AKINS

cover by DAN MORA

variant cover by KAEL NGU

ON SALE 11/24/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

A new era begins for the Red Hood! With his Outlaw days behind him, Jason Todd returns home to Gotham City. While he plots what's next for Red Hood, he tracks down a childhood friend now living in the Hill. As Gotham City reels from the effects of "The Joker War," Jason finds himself caught in the crossfire between vigilante protectors of the historic neighborhood and a rising criminal element intent on seizing power!