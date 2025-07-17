Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: bill finger, bob kane, jerry siegel, joe shuster

Siegel, Shuster, Finger & Bob Kane, Adventure Comics #37 at Auction

Adventure Comics #37 includes contributions from some of the foundational creators of the Golden Age at one of the industry's most important moments.

Article Summary Adventure Comics #37 showcases early work by Siegel, Shuster, Finger, and Kane before their iconic heroes.

This 1939 issue captures a pivotal moment just before Batman's debut and the superhero era's explosion.

Legendary talents like Sheldon Moldoff and Fred Guardineer contribute to a rich Golden Age lineup.

Collectors prize this issue for its rarity, historical significance, and ties to DC Comics' foundations.

The names Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster, Bill Finger, and Bob Kane are forever linked with the iconic characters of Superman and Batman, but their early work on other material provides a fascinating glimpse into the crucible of the Golden Age, when the comic book industry as we know it was still taking shape. Published by DC Comics with a cover date of April 1939, just a year after the debut of the Superman in Action Comics #1 and less than a month before the debut of Batman in Detective Comics #27, Adventure Comics #37 is a fascinating example of this pivotal moment in comic book history. Hitting just three issues before the Sandman would begin to take over Adventure Comics, this issue is a fascinating and elusive look at the early comic book industry on the cusp of exploding into a phenomenon. A very tough to get and historically important comic book, there's a very solid copy of Adventure Comics #37 (DC, 1939) CGC VG- 3.5 Cream to off-white pages up for auction in the 2025 July 18 Golden Age Comics Century Showcase Auction.

The pages of Adventure Comics #37 are a treasure trove of comic book history, showcasing a collection of legendary talent in their early moments. The "Federal Men" feature by Siegel and Shuster (art credited to Siegel and Shuster Studio by GCD) is the most prominent example here, offering a tantalizing piece of comic book archaeology: in a sense, Federal Men wasn't just another crime story, it was a workshop where some of the foundational mechanics of the DC Comics universe were being refined. Meanwhile, just one month before the debut of Batman in Detective Comics #27, Bill Finger and Bob Kane were working together on the adventure serial "Rusty and His Pals." Elsewhere in the issue, a banner across the top of a page announced: THE BATMAN! This new thrilling adventure strip starts in the May issue of Detective Comics! Don't miss it!" The issue also includes work from other Golden Age greats like Sheldon Moldoff, Fred Guardineer, and Fred Schwab, making it a stand-out assembly of the talent that would define an era.

All of this places Adventure Comics #37 in a unique historical position: it predates the full superhero explosion of the second half of 1939, yet it was published by the company that would become synonymous with that comic book industry moment. Its stories reflect the diverse landscape of early comic books, which were still heavily influenced by pulps and newspaper strips with a mix of adventure, mystery, and humor. Long considered a tough comic to find by serious collectors, The Photo-Journal Guide to Comic Books rates this issue a "7" or scarce, estimating that only 21-50 copies exist. The current CGC census generally backs that up with a total of 29 entries at present. As a tangible link to the foundations of the Golden Age and including formative work from some of its most influential architects, this issue is a cornerstone piece for any serious Golden Age collection. A rare opportunity to own a piece of DC Comics' foundational history, there's an Adventure Comics #37 (DC, 1939) CGC VG- 3.5 Cream to off-white pages up for auction in the 2025 July 18 Golden Age Comics Century Showcase Auction. If you've never bid at Heritage Auctions before, you can get further information by checking out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters.

