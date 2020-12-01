Something Is Misprinting The Children – Boom To Reprint 50,000 Copies

Perhaps we jinxed it with our headline last month, when we asked if anything could stop James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edara's Something Is Killing The Children? Apparently, the answer is yes, and surprisingly it's Boom's printer.

We're now hearing of widespread reports from retailers of a tear on one of the interior pages. Even though the issue was released on November 18th, because the damage was to the interior of the book, many retailers didn't realize their books were damaged until their customers began to tell them. Typically when the same damage occurs over and over in the same spot it points to a printer misprint. We also understand that Boom is looking into reprinting and replacing the entire print run, which would make this the biggest misprint in the company's history given Something Is Killing The Children #12's over 50,000 print run.

Misprints are a funny thing, sometimes they come and go without much fanfare, but not if the writer is JT4 whose Batman #89 misprint sold for $700 at the beginning of the year. What will someone be willing to pay for a misprint on a series like Something Is Killing The Children?

Boom has already made all their comics returnable through the end of the year, so if replacements arrive it's likely some copies of the common covers of the misprinted Something Is Killing The Children #12 will end up on eBay and start to take off. But the real crazy prices will likely be around the misprinted 1-in-25 incentive cover by Peach Momoko and 11 retailer exclusives thanks to the low print runs for each. Which retailer or collector will be the first to turn lemons into lemonade?

Ironically, issue #13 may prove to be much luckier than its predecessor with its seven retailer exclusives and 1-in-25 incentive cover by Justine Frany. Retailers finalized their orders yesterday and saw a 50% increase in orders at FOC, which may have been spurred by the release of the second collection last week and new readers continuing to onboard onto the series. Something Is Killing The Children is not slowing down any time soon.

