Some Copies Of Wolverine: Black, White And Blood #1 Missing 2 Pages

Bleeding Cool understands that Diamond and Marvel Comics have reached out to retailers regarding printing issues with the Wolverine: Red White and Blood #1 comic book. It only seems to affect the Ron Garney cover and the 1:100 Howard Chaykin cover, but it seems by using a printing layout for another comic book out this week, Web Of Venom: Empyre's End, these comics are missing two pages of story from the comic book. And instead you get a story page from Web Of Venom and the title page too.

Here are two different copies, both of Wolverine: Red White and Blood #1, for comparison.

And the other affected page.

Bleeding Cool understands that replacements are being arranged by Marvel Comics and Diamond Comic Distributors, but we'd be happy to get confirmation on that. Here's the Garney cover… already being sold as a "misprint" for ten bucks on eBay…

…and here's the Chaykin cover.

WOLVERINE BLACK WHITE BLOOD #1 (OF 4) GARNEY VAR

MARVEL COMICS

SEP200532

(W) Gerry Duggan, Declan Shalvey, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Adam Kubert, Declan Shalvey, Joshua Cassara (CA) Ron Garney

TOP MARVEL TALENT SINK THEIR CLAWS INTO ALL-NEW

WOLVERINE TALES AND THEY'RE BLOODIER THAN EVER!

LOGAN. PATCH. WEAPON X. WOLVERINE. The mysterious mutant has gone by many names and lived many different lives. Now, experience ALL-NEW untold tales of the best there is through the lens of an all-star cast of creators, in the unadulterated black and white format (with a healthy splash of blood red all over)! Return to the Weapon X program with Gerry Duggan and Adam Kubert, and a new revelation from Wolverine's shattered memories. Join Matthew Rosenberg and Joshua Cassara on an explosive deep-cover spy mission from Wolverine's association with NICK FURY. Head into the wilds with writer/artist Declan Shalvey as Logan finds himself in the crossfire of a deadly trap! This is the one you've been waiting for, bub. Parental Advisory In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 SRP: $4.99