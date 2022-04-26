Sonic the Hedgehog #49 Preview: Eggman vs. Malware

Sonic and friends reprogram Doctor Eggman's robots in this preview of Sonic the Hedgehog #49. Is it too good to be true? Check out the preview below.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #49

IDW PUBLISHING

FEB220420

FEB220421 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #49 CVR B GIGI DUTREIX – $3.99

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Evan Stanley (CA) Adam Bryce Thomas

The road to issue #50 continues here! Enjoy a TEN-ISSUE-LONG adventure leading up to the EPIC SHOWDOWN in milestone issue #50. Things are looking up for Sonic and friends! Tails and Belle have been running tests on a friendly Motobug and hope to use their findings to reprogram other Badniks to be good. Without his robotic minions, Dr. Eggman's forces are weakened, but when a signal causes the Badniks to go wild, Sonic, Tails, and Belle unknowingly set out to defeat a foe mightier than Eggman.

In Shops: 4/27/2022

SRP: $3.99

