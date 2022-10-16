Spider-Man, X-Force & Junkyard Joe Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week
- Amazing Spider-Man #11
- X-Force #32
- Junkyard Joe #1
- Daredevil #4
- Batman Incorporated #1
- Dark Crisis Green Arrow #1
- Wolverine #25
- Immortal X-Men #7
- Fantastic Four #48
- Star Wars #28
Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…
- Fat Jack's Comicrypt, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Rodman Comics, Ankeny, Iowa.
- Ssalefish Comics of Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Concord, North Carolina.
- Graham Crackers Comics, twelve eclectic shops in California, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
Who had this to say…
- "Slow sales week. Not sure if cooler weather means cooler sale or what went down this week." – Rodman Comics
