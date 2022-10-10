Hulk & Daredevil Actor Suspected Of Stealing Golden Age Comics

Two weeks ago, Southern Comics California comic shop posted the following appeal. "We are forced to make a change in the store's accountability. As most of you know, we have dealt with a burglary attempt, a costly burglary and consistent shoplifting. Try as we might, the shoplifting continues, despite all our security upgrades. If this is a continued example of rampant crime and theft that seems to have begun with the pandemic, we want off the "victim train." We now have to post a guard at the most sensitive portion of the store, the older back-issues, whenever that area is occupied by customers. We simply can't afford not to. I'm posting this announcement to let my customers know what we have to do in these stressful times for businesses. Also, we get very infrequent social network posts that complain about our tough stance on protecting our inventory. This post is my polite attempt to get in front of those future customers that respond with hostility, seem to reject the everyday news stories that tell the countrywide tales of the stress on the backs of businesses. This notice isn't meant to be partisan preachy, but we are living examples. We network with comic book stores all over the country. Crime has hit many of them and seemingly from nowhere. Politics and slanted newscasts aside, the crime epidemic is real and so prevalent, I almost wish for the days when the store was in Covid. lock down. We just identified this guy after he shoved comics up his shirt yesterday. His name is Ray Buffer. Visit him at his FB page."

They followed up with video, stating "This guy stole from us yesterday by shoving a stack of golden age comics under his shirt. Please contact us if you have any info on him. Thanks comic community!" Commentators were able to identify the individual who started taking down his social media and websites, though his YouTube channel is still up. At which point TMZ got involved, identifying Ray Buffer as an actor who had appeared in TV shows Eat The Rich: The GameStop Saga, The Invisible Pilot, WWE Evil, The West Wing, and the earlier Hulk and Daredevil movies, often playing a security guard. The San Diego Police have taken a report and are looking into it.