New York Comic Con 2022 Needed Many More Super-Heroes

This weekend past was New York Comic Con. I have never been to a comic convention I have not enjoyed, and I have no doubt that if I could have attended this one, I would have thoroughly enjoyed it. But from reports received by Bleeding Cool, it was a harder, edgier New York Comic Con than experienced by some in pre-COVID times. Not all down to the convention or its organisers, but to New York – and New Yorkers.

1. So Good They Named It Lice

Ryan Stegman tweeted "Saw a man shooting up in the middle of the sidewalk this afternoon and a bunch of rats last night! New York really lived up to my expectations of what I thought it was as a child!!!!" One comics executive from a New York comic book publisher (the candidates for that have winnowed down, I know) told me, "the big topic of discussion was how disgusting NYC has become, especially that area. People felt unsafe, even during the day, to walk around."

2. Thieves Of New York City

And it seems that New York Comic Con became a new opportunity for thieves and pickpockets in a way that it may not have done before. The gossip is that two Capital security guards had their vests stolen, which were then used by thieves to loot from booths all over Artists Alley. There are also reports that two other guards were fired from the show for getting caught selling passes they had acquired. Here are a few people's experiences as posted to social media. Now, thefts at shows are not unknown, but there did seem to be a preponderance of this at this show, over others and previous years.

Terry Leahy Jr: I had a Canon RP and Sigma 24-70 stolen from #NYCC, anybody pick it up? Lauren Walsh:There is a special place in hell for people that steal from artists in artist alley. Like we aren't some big corporations who can just eat costs. You are directly effecting someone else's bottom line. I've heard quite a few people had stuff stolen this weekend at NYCC. As far as I can tell I haven't had anything stolen but I also haven't done full inventory yet. Jean-Paul: Lost my backpack on Sunday within the 430-500pm time frame in the Cosplay Central area. Hoping someone did not steal it. Please. Help. Lauren Walsh: Welp… looks like $200 in Woubble stickers were stolen. Cool. I keep everything behind the table and had help nearly the entire weekend. So, the only way they could have done it is if they went behind my booth while I stepped away to use the bathroom. Also while I appreciate the ko-fis I can't put that cost on y'all. I'll be ok. Also despite all this it's nothing compared to all the joy and positivity I experienced this weekend. Y'all are truly wonderful. Kelly McKernan: I had stickers stolen Pat: Had some pins disappear Overlord: New York comic con was great until someone stole my invader zim hat that I made The theft this year was UNREAL I know 4 other people who had stuff STOLEN Charlie: Guess who got their phone pickpocketed at NYCC on Thursday??… It was so upsetting, I think I just felt really betrayed bc it was at the Javitz specifically and I've been there so often with no issue??… The emotional whiplash of like. Buying ice cream and immediately having someone pickpocket my phone was devastating. jamie: Oh fellow NYCC nerds. On the one hand, my partner made good money off your appetites this weekend. On the other hand, one of you stole her phone and I wanna fight. Kianna Marie: To the person who stole my phone at NYCC yesterday, ya mom's a hoe & I only wish the worst for you. Karma's a bitch buddy, and I hope it hits you like a bullet train traveling at max speed. rot Leah Marilla Thomas: To the absolute punk who stole my gift bag from the Yellowjackets party: Jenn: #NYCC was great until someone steals your cellphone. So to the asshole who stole my phone from the popminded booth FU and when I get the security footage I will post it here for everyone to see the scumbag you are Aquaho: To the man that stole my charger at nycc you're a bum

We're also told of one vendor at the show who was attacked when they caught someone stealing from them. So many people dressed as super-heroes, so little crime being fought. I'm told there seemed to be a much lesser presence of police officers and security staff than in previous years as well.

3. Men Behaving Badly

We already reported on a cosplayer who died at the show, though we didn't include a version of that report that, rather than help him when he had a seizure, people chose to take photos instead. There was also another reported death just outside the show when someone slipped and fell.

The press line, which skipped the general public queue, also had an incident by a reporter who complained and got aggressive about not being able to get into the show floor before ten. As a result, that press area was not opened early, effective causing all press to lose the privilege of getting in on time. And there were the fights in line on the Sunday to see Peach Momoko, which saw her stop signing all together.

4. Mask On, Mask Off

And yes, again, despite all the cosplaying superheroes, the mask policy was not in any way enacted, at the show, one particularly egregious example was reported to BC as "I'd see staff standing by the escalator to the show floor trying (and failing miserably) to hand out masks while exhibitors to groups like Webtoon are maskless, literally two feet behind them, handing out free sh-t tells you all you need to know." ReedPOP's Popverse reported a lot more.

5. Who's Next?

It just seems there was a lot of bad behaviour across the weekend, from all manner of people. Have folk forgotten how to behave at comic conventions? Have people lost common courtesy or empathy to their fellow man in lockdown? Or is this just New York? ReedPOP's next big show is MCM London at the end of the month. I'll be there in person for that one, so let's see how that goes down. London, be better than New York. Please.