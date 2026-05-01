Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: David Mack, Disability Pride, Echjo, fantastic four, jamie mckelvie, Misty Knight, pride, wolverine

Spider-Man, X-Men, FF & Wolverine Get Bonus Disability Pride Stories

Spider-Man, Uncanny X-Men, Fantastic Four and Wolverine all get bonus Disability Pride stories by Marieke Nijkamp and Andrea Di Vito in July

Article Summary Marvel adds Disability Pride backup stories in July to Amazing Spider-Man, Uncanny X-Men, Fantastic Four and Wolverine.

Marieke Nijkamp and Andrea Di Vito craft one four-part Disability Pride story connecting all four Marvel issues.

The Disability Pride adventure unites Daredevil, Echo, Hawkeye, Misty Knight, Silhouette and Finesse.

Jamie McKelvie, David Mack, Aaron Kuder, Leinil Francis Yu and Stephen Segovia deliver Disability Pride covers.

Marvel Comics titles across the line will be getting bonus Disability Pride backup stories in July… so-called because you just know it will get certain YouTube grifters' backs up. But it means that Amazing Spider-Man #32, Uncanny X-Men #31, Fantastic Four #14 and Wolverine #24 will all feature special Disability Pride backup stories by Marieke Nijkamp and Andrea Di Vito, telling one story across the four issues, as well as Disability Pride Variant Covers by Jamie McKelvie, David Mack, Aaron Kuder, Leinil Francis Yu, and Stephen Segovia. It is notable that Marvel Comics originally led the way with superheroes with disabilities, including Daredevil, Doctor Strange, and Professor X, and has continued that to the present day with Hawkeye, Echo, Misty Knight, Sun-Spider, and more.

"Intersecting with a range of different disabilities, the iconic characters spotlighted include DAREDEVIL, MISTY KNIGHT, ECHO, HAWKEYE, SILHOUETTE and FINESSE. This formidable group of heroes will come together to save Colleen Wing from a deadly threat in an action-packed story highlighting the power of community and uplifting one another. "It may sound a bit cheesy to say this is a dream project, but for these stories, I got to bring together a roster of spectacular heroes and write an epic adventure that's all about strength in community. It really is a dream come true." Nijkamp said. "Super heroes are meant to inspire us to be better, but sometimes we forget that the greatest inspirations come from real life," Di Vito shared. "People with disabilities prove to each and every one of us that the true measure of our worth is our spirit and our will, not the limitations of our bodies." "I am happy to be working with Marieke Nijkamp," he added. "Their work speaks with a true voice and shines through every character they write."

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #32

Featuring a special backup story celebrating Disability Pride Month by MARIEKE NIJKAMP & ANDREA DI VITO

Disability Pride Promo Cover by JAMIE MCKELVIE

Disability Pride Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 7/1

Featuring a special backup story celebrating Disability Pride Month by MARIEKE NIJKAMP & ANDREA DI VITO Disability Pride Promo Cover by JAMIE MCKELVIE Disability Pride Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU On Sale 7/1 UNCANNY X-MEN #31

Featuring a special backup story celebrating Disability Pride Month by MARIEKE NIJKAMP & ANDREA DI VITO

Disability Pride Variant Cover by DAVID MACK

On Sale 7/8

Featuring a special backup story celebrating Disability Pride Month by MARIEKE NIJKAMP & ANDREA DI VITO Disability Pride Variant Cover by DAVID MACK On Sale 7/8 FANTASTIC FOUR #14

Featuring a special backup story celebrating Disability Pride Month by MARIEKE NIJKAMP & ANDREA DI VITO

Disability Pride Variant Cover by AARON KUDER

On Sale 7/15

Featuring a special backup story celebrating Disability Pride Month by MARIEKE NIJKAMP & ANDREA DI VITO Disability Pride Variant Cover by AARON KUDER On Sale 7/15 WOLVERINE #24

Featuring a special backup story celebrating Disability Pride Month by MARIEKE NIJKAMP & ANDREA DI VITO

Disability Pride Variant Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

On Sale 7/22

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