Spider-Woman #17 Preview: Spider-Woman No More?!

Jessica Drew has been forbidden from using her powers in this preview of Spider-Woman #17, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Seriously. Doctor's orders. Well, Night Nurse's orders, technically.

SPIDER-WOMAN #17

SEP210987

(W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

LIGHTS! CAMERA! ACTION!

• Jess is still recovering from the epic showdown with her brother, Aeternum.

• She decides to visit her friend, stuntwoman Lindsay McCabe, on set.

• But wait… Those assassins aren't in the movie! And they're after Lindsay!

• AN ALL-NEW, ALL-ACTION SPIDER-WOMAN ARC STARTS HERE!

RATED T+

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

