Spider-Woman #18 Preview: No One Gets Killed in a Tie-In… Right?!

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. If Kingpin has his way in this Wednesday's Spider-Woman #18… Spider-Woman WILL DIE! Check out the preview below.

Spider-Woman #18

by Karla Pacheco & Pere Perez, cover by Junggeun Yoon

DOWN CAME THE REIGN… A DEVIL'S REIGN TIE-IN! Mayor Wilson Fisk is purging vigilantes from his city, and Spider-Woman is on his list! Fisk will do anything to bring her down, including going after her loved ones. It's all on the line for Spider-Woman during DEVIL'S REIGN!

On sale Jan 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609671801811

| Rated T+

$3.99

