Spider-Woman in Major Victory's Series Debut, up for Auction Chesler's Major Victory Comics #1 reprints his origin from Dynamic Comics #1, but includes the all-new debut of the Golden Age Spider-Woman.

The short-lived Major Victory Comics series contains a range of great examples of the Chesler line. Even the superheroes and adventure characters are off-beat and weird, and tend to be viewed through a horror-tinged lens at times. Patriotic character Major Victory's origin moment is sparked by a character called Father Patriot, "a spirit born in 1776" who brings a soldier back to life after he died in a heroic moment. Like much of the material in this series, that origin story from issue #1 is a reprint from earlier Chesler titles (in the case of Major Victory, his origin moment first appeared in his debut in Dynamic Comics #1). But one of the notable exceptions to those reprints is the debut and only appearance of a Golden Age character named Spider-Woman in the debut issue. You can get a Major Victory Comics #1 (Harry 'A' Chesler, 1944) CGC VG 4.0 Off-white to white pages up for auction in the 2023 May 18 The War Comics Showcase Auction #40223 at Heritage Auctions.

Created by Charles Sultan, Major Victory presents an interesting balance between supernatural mystique and superheroic themes. The character's origin story in Dynamic Comics #1 traces back to the appearance of Father Patriot, a celestial spirit from 1776, who transforms a seemingly ordinary soldier into Major Victory, a champion who defends America against looming threats. In contrast, the origin of Dynamic Man delves into a darker, supernatural landscape centered around vanquishing the malevolent Yellow Spot. This nefarious antagonist employs mind control, channels ancient witchcraft, and summons sinister forces in his quest for chaos. The villain's ability to transform into a bat and wield black magic made him a fitting component of Dynamic Man's origin moment.

Starting at the Eisner-Iger Studio in 1939, Charles Sultan ascended to the role of art director at Chesler between 1940 and 1953. He worked on material for a number of other publishers during this time as well, including Fawcett, Quality, and DC Comics. His work at Fawcett included classics like Spy Smasher, Minuteman, and Bulletman. Quality Comics saw Sultan lending his skills to projects like The Black Condor and The Whip, while his 1948-1949 ten-issue run on Johnny Quick for Adventure Comics was his most noteworthy DC Comics work.

As for Spider-Woman, a caption blurb explains the character: "A web of mystery shrouds the weird figure who dwells in the Ozark wilds. Is she the beautiful daughter of the late Doctor Goddard, eccentric collector of insects? No one knows, for the Spider-Woman's victims are too terrified to talk!"

Essentially, the character had a costume she could convert to look like something much scarier — a giant spider. That and her father's reputation were enough. That's a classic Chesler-style take on a superhero origin. The debut of an important Chesler series that includes the only appearance of an obscure but fascinating character, there's a Major Victory Comics #1 (Harry 'A' Chesler, 1944) CGC VG 4.0 Off-white to white pages up for auction in the 2023 May 18 The War Comics Showcase Auction #40223 at Heritage Auctions.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.