Star Trek: Celebrations For Pride Month 2024

IDW Publishing is to put out a Star Trek: Celebrations one-shot comic for Pride Month in 2024, highlighting LGBTQ characters and creators.

IDW Publishing is to put out a Star Trek: Celebrations one-shot comic for Pride Month in 2024, highlighting LGBTQ characters and creators on the sci-fi franchise. To be published on the 19th of May, ahead of June's Pride Month, Star Trek: Celebrations will include stories by Vita Ayala, Mags Visaggio, Steve Orlando and more with a cover by Paulina Ganucheau. Characters depicted include Sulu, Seven of Nine, Nurse Chapel, Paul Stamets, Hugh Culber, Raffi Musiker, Beckett Mariner, Jennifer Sh'reyan, Gray Tal and Adira Tal.

Editor Heather Antos told ScreenRant, "What is Star Trek, if not the idea of celebrating the best of us, right? The best of humanity, and coming together. There's a really great quote from Gene Roddenberry that that's the future he wants to see: a future where we are all not just tolerating one another, but celebrating one another. That is the intention behind Celebrations, and where we get the title from. It's wanting to celebrate the badasses of the Star Trek universe, whether that's Culber and Stamets, whether that's Mariner, whether that's Seven and Raffi… there's so many characters that we're going to get to see explored here by some incredible, incredible writers."

Traditionally, Marvel and DC Comics publish themed anthologies and spinoff books for Pride Morth, with promotions common across other publishers, such as variant covers. This is the first time IDW hbas done something similar for Star Trek.

IDW Publishing was founded in 1999 as the publishing division of Idea and Design Works in 1999, and is recognized as the fifth-largest direct market comic book publisher in the United States, behind Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, and Image Comics. The company is known for its licensed comic book adaptations of films, television shows, video games, and cartoons, as well as originating comics an adapting them to TV series themselves, such as Locke & Key, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, Samurai Rabbit and Wynonna Earp.

