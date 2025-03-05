Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Jedi Knights, star wars

Star Wars Days Of Future Past In Jedi Knights #1 (Spoilers)

Star Wars' Days Of Future Past in Jedi Knights #1 from Marvel Comics by Marc Guggenheim and Madibek Musabekov (Spoilers)

Article Summary Explore a different future as Ben Kenobi envisions new paths in Star Wars: Jedi Knights #1.

Qui-Gon Jinn's fate challenged, suggesting potential new timelines unfold.

Speculate on Emperor Yoda joining the Star Wars comic universe.

Upcoming issues promise new villains and epic battles with giant monsters.

Jedi Knight and trainer of Ben Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, dies at the hands of Darth Maul. Or does he? Because the young Ben Kenobi, in today's Star Wars: Jedi Knights series set in the prequel era of Star Wars, looks to be setting up a different future. Or past. With visions granted to Kenobi, courtesy of his work with Yoda.

With threats from creatures, blades, creatures with blades…

Suggesting that some of these futures may not be in the offing…

… but that others are.

Emperor Yoda? Come on, that has to be a thing, even in just toy form. But might we get an Emperor Yoda comic from Marvel? Because it does look to be suggesting some changes are coming…

That's not Darth Maul… that's the assassin from Vekura…

STAR WARS JEDI KNIGHTS #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240888

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A) Madibek Musabekov (CA) Rahzzah

FIRST ISSUE IN THE PREQUEL ERA! It begins here: MARVEL'S first series focusing on the guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy: THE JEDI KNIGHTS! Featuring your favorite JEDI like QUI-GON JINN, OBI-WAN KENOBI, YODA and MACE WINDU alongside BRAND-NEW JEDI sure to become fan favorites! And who is the mysterious new villain targeting Qui-Gon Jinn? Rated TIn Shops: Mar 05, 2025 SRP: $4.99

And to come…

STAR WARS JEDI KNIGHTS #2

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250898

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A) Madibek Musabekov (CA) Rahzzah

YODA AND VETNA MOONCREST FACE THE TYRANNY OF ATHA PRIME! The JEDI face a new threat on a strange, fantastic and mysterious world… But the planet's surface ruler has a dark secret he wants hidden from the REPUBLIC! The first story featuring a never-released Kenner action figure…ATHA PRIME! RATED TIn Shops: Apr 09, 2025 SRP: $3.99 STAR WARS JEDI KNIGHTS #3

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250597

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A) Madibek Musabekov (CA) Rahzzah

QUI-GON JINN AND OBI-WAN KENOBI BATTLE GIANT MONSTERS! ALL SPLASH PAGES! ALL ACTION The most unusual Jedi Knights tale ever told! QUI-GON and OBI-WAN defy death in an epic attempt to save the life of SENATOR BAIL ORGANA on a planet full of skyscraper-sized monsters! Rated TIn Shops: May 14, 2025 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!