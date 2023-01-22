Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #28 Preview: Domina Tagge… MUST DIE!!! In this preview of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #28, Sana Starros is hellbent on assassinating Domina Tagge.

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #28! In this preview, Sana Starros is hellbent on assassinating Domina Tagge, the cruel and calculating leader of the Tagge Company.



Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #28

by Alyssa Wong & Minkyu Jung, cover by W. Scott Forbes

CODE OF HONOR! The enemy of my enemy is my friend…or so they say! As RONEN TAGGE and DOMINA TAGGE clash over the TAGGE CORPORATION, SANA STARROS is caught in the middle! But if there's one thing she's learned from DOCTOR APHRA, it's how to use every situation to her advantage – and no matter which Tagge wins, Sana's determined to come out on top!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jan 25, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609724102811

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609724102831 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 28 SPROUSE RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US

