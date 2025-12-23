Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Titan | Tagged: Chrisopher Cooper, Star Wars Insider

Star Wars Insider Comes To An End From Titan Comics In 2026

Star Wars Insider comes to an end after over thirty years from Titan Comics, in 2026

Its absence was noted in Titan's March solicits and solicitations. Their licensed magazine, Star Wars Insider, comes to an end with issue #237 in February 2026. Originally launched in 1994, as part of an evolution that began with the Lucasfilm Fan Club Magazine, itself a successor to the Official Star Wars Fan Club newsletter, it was renamed Bantha Tracks after its second issue. Renamed Star Wars Insider, with issue #23 in 1994, it transitioned to publication by Titan Magazines in the UK, featuring articles, features, short stories, and comic book tales within its pages.

Editor and Christopher Cooper says, "Insider has been a big part of my Star Wars experience for a very long time, both as a fan and professionally. It's been an honour to explore the galaxy far, far away with our readers during my eight-year tenure. But publishing has changed immeasurably since the Lucasfilm Fan Club Magazine, and we live in an increasingly digital age, which sadly means that this chapter in Star Wars Insider's history is coming to an end."

"I certainly share Christopher's sentiments. Having served as editor-in-chief of Insider during the lead up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in 2004 and 2005, and then to edit the magazine for the past 9 years for Lucasfilm Publishing has been the greatest privilege of my life," adds senior editor Brett Rector. "To say the magazine occupies a huge place in my heart is an understatement." Star Wars Insider #236 will be made available in the UK in January and internationally in February.

STAR WARS INSIDER #236

(W) Titan (A) Titan (CA) Photo

FEATURING: STAR WARS: MAUL – SHADOW LORD Sam Witwer discusses his return as the villainous former Sith ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY 10TH ANNIVERSARY Gareth Edwards, John Knoll, and Garry Whitta talk about the making of the movie INTERVIEWS: Andor and Rogue One's Alistair Petrie (General Draven) LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy director Chris Buckley EXCLUSIVE STAR WARS SHORT FICTION By Lucasfilm's Phil Szostak $9.99 2/25/2026

