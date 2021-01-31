Star Wars Rogue One Assault Tank Commander Arrives at Hot Toys

Hot Toys is back with another Star Wars 12" figure with their Rogue One Assault Tank Commander's debut. We have seen the Tank Commander get popular again with their return in The Mandalorian. This figure is not the first one we have seen Hot Toys release, but it does feature some slight adjustments that can get some fans on board with. The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Trooper will feature 30 points of articulation, interchangeable hands, and a blaster rifle. The figure will also feature an amazing helmet sculpt, fabric undersuit, and an excellent white weathered paint deco. Army building fans will not want to miss out on this figure, and it will be excellent to display with other Tank Troopers from Hot Toys.

This figure might be a simple deco change from previous releases, but it is still an excellent figure. If Star Wars fans do not want a double them, this will be hard to compete with as that white weathered paint scheme is amazing. Rogue One really did change the Star Wars landscape by not only creating a live-action movie outside of the Skywalker realm but with a huge set of new Troopers. The Star Wars: Rogue One Assault Tank Commander Sixth Scale Figure from Hot Toys is priced at $230. He is expected to deploy between April – June 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be located here. Do not miss out on some of the other new Hot Toys Troopers also coming soon from The Mandalorian and Solo.

"Imperial troopers have always been popular with many Star Wars collectors and today, Hot Toys is delighted to officially introduce the 1/6th scale Assault Tank Commander collectible figure from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Perched in the command seat of the thickly armored Imperial combat assault tank with a view of the surrounding area, the tank commander barks out orders to the combat drivers within to steer the vehicle into battle. The commander stays in contact with his crew and with headquarters to keep updated on changing combat conditions."

Based on the appearance of the Assault Tank Commander in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the collectible figure features skillfully crafted helmet and armor designs with great weathering effects, a fabric under-suit, a blaster, and a display stand. Enlist more Imperial troopers into your Galactic Empire collection with this 1/6th scale Assault Tank Commander collectible figure.

The 1/6th scale Assault Tank Commander Collectible Figure special features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Assault Tank Commander in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Newly designed and finely crafted helmet and body armor with specially applied weathering effects and decals

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 30 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding blaster

Costume:

One (1) Assault Tank Commander armor with weathering effects

One (1) black-colored undersuit

One (1) utility belt

One (1) pair of dark green colored pants

One (1) pair of armored boots with weathering effects

Weapon:

One (1) double-barreled blaster rifle

Accessory:

Figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate with detachable Death Star staircase