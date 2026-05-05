Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: The Lord of the Rings, The One Ring, TTRPG

Both The Lord of the Rings TTRPGs Will Receive Three New Books

Both The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying and The One Ring TTRPG will be getting three brand-new books.

Article Summary Free League Publishing is expanding The Lord of the Rings TTRPG line with three new books arriving this year.

Hands of the White Wizard and Trials of Saruman bring the same six-adventure campaign to The One Ring and 5E.

The Lord of the Rings adventures span 2965 to the War of the Ring, centered on serving or watching Saruman.

Hobbit Tales adds five Shire adventures to The One Ring, with famous hobbits and material from the starter set.

Free League Publishing announced that they have three new books coming out across both of their TTRPG titles based on The Lord of the Rings franchise. For those who may not be aware, the company makes the same content for two different game systems, as The One Ring operates on its own system, while the other uses the 5th Edition mechanics. With that in mind, Hands of the White Wizard will be coming to The One Ring, while the same content will be released in the 5E counterpart, Trials of Saruman. What's more, The One Ring will be getting a new supplementary book called Hobbit Tales, which, as you might surmise, will give you a lot more stuff to work with when using hobbits in the game. We have details on all three below, as each book runs about $48, currently available for pre-order with a June 2026 release window.

The One Ring – Hands of the White Wizard & The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying – Trials of Saruman

"He is great among the Wise. He is the chief of my order and the head of the Council. His knowledge is deep, but his pride has grown with it, and he takes ill to any meddling."

Trials of Saruman & Hands of the White Wizard contains six adventures for The One Ring and the 5E adaptation The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying TTRPG based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, in which the heroes are sent to serve – or watch – the White Wizard Saruman. The adventures take place from the year 2965 to the opening moves of the War of the Ring, and can be played individually or as part of a larger tale.

For Saruman the White is the Lord of Isengard, a counselor to kings, a master of Ring-lore, and the chief adversary of the Enemy. Great is his wisdom, yet greater still is his pride. The tale starts before his fall; the treason of Isengard has not begun. Perhaps Saruman's doom is already written, or perhaps the heroes can change the ending and save the White Wizard from corruption. Saruman's fate – and that of all Middle-earth – lies in their hands!

The One Ring – Hobbit Tales

Hobbit Tales brings adventures across the Shire to The One Ring, offering everything players need to experience the kinds of adventures Hobbits get up to when they cannot avoid it. The supplement includes a description of the four farthings of the Shire and five ready-to-play adventures, with players able to take on the roles of Hobbits such as Primula and Rory Brandybuck, Paladin Took, and Bilbo Baggins himself.

Five ready-to-play adventures for The One Ring

The One Ring A journey across the four farthings of the Shire

The chance to play as notable Hobbits connected to Middle-earth's legendary families

Note that the material in this compendium was previously published in the original starter set for The One Ring

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