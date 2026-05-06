Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

New Star Wars Replica Jango Fett Helmet Coming Soon from Disney

Return of the 5th is upon us, and with it, new Star Wars collectibles are arriving, including some limited edition releases at Disney Parks

Article Summary Disney Parks unveils a new Star Wars Jango Fett replica helmet, inspired by Galaxy’s Edge and the prequel trilogy.

The full-scale adult Star Wars helmet features premium weathered deco, interior padding, and Jango’s iconic design.

Collectors get a voice-changing microphone, light-up moving rangefinder, and real character phrases for immersive roleplay.

The Jango Fett Star Wars helmet is up for pre-order on shopDisney for $149 ahead of its August 2026 release.

In the Original Trilogy, Boba Fett stole fans' hearts with his unique armor and mysterious debut. However, in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, fans were introduced to his father, Jango Fett, a highly skilled bounty hunter and the genetic template for the Republic's clone army. Now, at long last, Disney Parks is giving collectors their own Jango Fett replica helmet from their own Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge replica collection.

Hailing from Mandalore, Jango was trained as a warrior and became one of the most feared mercenaries in the galaxy in the Prequel era. Count Dooku soon recruited Jango to provide his DNA for cloning on Kamino. He is known for his sleek blue and gray Mandalorian armor, jetpack, and dual blaster pistols, which Disney nicely captured with a dash of weathering deco. Helmet is a faithful reproduction; it will come with a voice-changing feature, a light-up rangefinder, and real character phrases. The Jango Fett helmet is currently up for pre-order on shopDisney for $149, and it's set to release in August 2026

Jango Fett Voice-Changing Helmet – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

" the final year of the Republic, Jango Fett was regarded as the best bounty hunter in the galaxy. Star Wars fans of Episode II: Attack of the Clones will love paying homage to the proficient marksman with this detailed reproduction of his helmet. Direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, it features real character phrases and a voice-changing effect. The interior padding is designed for adults so you can roleplay in comfort, and when you're done, display this Star Wars helmet in your collection."

Full scale adult helmet

Detailed roleplay reproduction with premium deco

Includes microphone for voice changing function

Moving range finder with light-up feature

Real character phrases

Interior padding

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

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