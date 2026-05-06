Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Disney Debuts New Star Wars 104th Battalion Clone Trooper Helmet

Return of the 6th is upon us, and with it, new Star Wars collectibles are arriving, including some limited edition releases at Disney Parks

Article Summary Disney debuts a new Star Wars 104th Battalion Clone Trooper helmet for Return of the 6th at Disney Parks and shopDisney.

The Star Wars Wolfpack replica spotlights the 104th Battalion, led by Plo Koon and Clone Commander Wolffe.

This full-scale Phase II clone trooper helmet features weathered gray deco, Wolf Pack markings, and interior padding.

Priced at $119.99, the Star Wars helmet includes voice-changing tech and more than 10 character phrases.

Move over May the 4th, Revenge of the 5th is here, and with it a new selection of Star Wars collectibles. Disney Parks is strong with the Force this year as they debuted an impressive selection of new collectibles for the parks and online. One of which was a brand-new replica helmet that no one had created before, as the 104th Battalion comes to life. The 104th Battalion, also known as the "Wolfpack," was a legendary clone trooper unit in the Grand Army of the Republic during the Clone Wars.

Led by Jedi General Plo Koon and Clone Commander Wolffe, this battalion was fierce, faithful, and dominated the battlefield. Disney Parks has now brought a new full-scale replica of their iconic Star Wars helmet to life, featuring character phrases and a voice-changing effect. The helmet will have a weathered effect, feature the Wolf Pack logo and gray deco, and be showcased in the Phase II armor. Collectors can become part of the Star Wars 104th Battalion right now for $119.99 and purchase it through shopDisney.

Star Wars 104th Battalion Clone Trooper Voice-Changing Helmet

"Bring your portrayal of a 104th Battalion Clone Trooper to life when wearing this helmet with sound effects. With precise detail, it recreates the helmet worn by a member of the "Wolf Pack." Inspired by the Star Wars saga, this highly detailed roleplay accessory features real character phrases and a voice-changing effect. The full scale adult helmet has interior padding and adjustable fit so you'll be ready to defeat the enemies of the Grand Army of the Republic."

Full-scale adult helmet

Detailed roleplay reproduction with premium deco

Includes microphone for voice changing function

More than 10 real character phrases

Interior padding

Distressed finish for authentic worn look

Sound files are activated by pushing the button on the side of the helmet and will cycle through the entire list in random order

Includes an adjustable head strap inside the helmet to accommodate different head sizes

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

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