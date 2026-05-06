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Marguerite Bennett, Laura Braga Create Witchblade/Vampirella One-Shot

Marguerite Bennett & Laura Braga's Witchblade/Vampirella is in August, Erica Schultz & Valentina Pinti's Vampirella/Witchblade in September.

Article Summary Marguerite Bennett and Laura Braga launch Witchblade/Vampirella #1 in August from Image Comics/Top Cow.

Erica Schultz and Valentina Pinti follow with Vampirella/Witchblade #1 in September from Dynamite.

Witchblade/Vampirella teams Sara Pezzini and Vampirella against a mutated vampire as infection raises the stakes.

The crossover unites two cult comics icons, with background on Vampirella and Witchblade’s publishing history.

Witchblade series writer Marguerite Bennett and Witchblade artist Laura Braga are creating the Witchblade/Vampirella #1 one-shot from Image Comics/Top Cow in August from Image Comics/Top Cow. Then, following in the Batman/Deadpool principle, Dynamite Entertainment will publish Vampirella/Witchblade #1 by Erica Schultz and Valentina Pinti in September.

Witchblade/Vampirella #1

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Laura Braga

Cover A by Braga

Cover B by Joseph Michael Linsner

Cover C by Sveta Shubina

In this first Witchblade/Vampirella one-shot, Detective Sara Pezzini has seen her share of things that go bump in the night… but nothing like this. When a mutated vampire descends on the city, leaving a trail of blood and chaos, even Sara is pushed to her limits. Just as hope begins to fade, help arrives in the form of a legendary hunter of the undead: Vampirella. But with Sara already infected by the creature's bite, time is running out. Will Vampirella be forced to stake first, ask questions later? Wednesday, August 26

"Witchblade and Vampirella go together like me and Laura Braga—our story is fun, sexy, ferocious, and full of monstrosity," said Bennett. "Times are tough, and everyone deserves a treat—including Sara Pezzini and Vampirella. ;D"

Vampirella was created by Forrest J Ackerman and Trina Robbins as a female vampire host of Warren Publishing's black-and-white horror comics anthology Vampirella #1 in 1969, sitting alongside other horror comic book magazines, Creepy and Eerie. Writer-editor Archie Goodwin then developed into a dramatic character in her own stories from 1970 on. Harris Publications published the final issue of that original series up until 1983. In the nineties, Harris then revived the property and brought on high-profile modern creators such as Kurt Busiek, Adam Hughes, Alan Moore, Warren Ellis, Mark Millar and more to add their talents. The character was bought by Dynamite, who have published many new Vampirella series, including the current ongoing series written by Christopher Priest. Witchblade published by Top Cow originally ran from 1995 to 2015 and then from 2017 to 2020. The series was created by Marc Silvestri, David Wohl, Brian Haberlin, and Michael Turner. The comic series was made into a TNT television series in 2001, directed by Ralph Hemecher and starring Yancy Butler as Sara Pezzini. Later, Top Cow and Japanese animation studio Gonzo produced an anime adaptation of Witchblade, which debuted in 2006. In 2024, Top Cow revived the series with writer Marguerite Bennett and artist Giuseppe Cafaro.

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