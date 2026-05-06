Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Disney Parks Debuts New Star Wars BDX Droid Factory Figure Set

Return of the 6th is upon us, and with it, new Star Wars collectibles are arriving, including some limited edition releases at Disney Parks

Article Summary Disney Parks debuts a new Star Wars BDX Droid Factory figure set inspired by Galaxy’s Edge and The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The collectible set includes four articulated BDX droids in blue, red, orange, and green with fully sculpted designs.

BDX droids bring Star Wars to life at Galaxy’s Edge, using advanced tech to walk, balance, and react to guests.

Star Wars collectors can grab the $49.99 Disney Parks Droid Factory set now at shopDisney and at Galaxy’s Edge.

The BDX droid is a small, expressive droid that was developed for immersive experiences in Disney Parks' Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. These real-life droids have been seen walking around the park, adding more life to the Star Wars theme park. The BDX droid is inspired by the BD-series droids, such as BD-1, as seen in the video game Jedi: Fallen Order. BDX droids have been seen walking around the park, which feature advanced tech that allows them to walk, balance, and react dynamically to the parks surroundings. Disney is now adding them to Star Wars canon with their appearances in the upcoming film The Mandalorian and Grogu.

To celebrate, Disney Parks has crafted a new Droid Factory figure set that features four fully sculpted BDX droids. Inspired by their appearances in The Mandalorian and Grogu, a blue, green, red, and organic droid is ready to come home. Each is fully articulated and will come in the Dark Parks-themed Droid Factory box. Star Wars collectors can purchase this set right now at shopDisney for $49.99, as well as snag one up at Galaxy's Edge.

BDX Droid Factory – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Set

"Originally developed as real world robots, BDX droids appeared at Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland where they interacted with visitors. More recently they are to be seen in the latest Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu. Now, four of these BDX droids are featured in this set of Droid Factory Figures that will make a colorful addition to your collection."

Set includes four fully sculpted BDX Droid Factory figures

Set includes blue, red, orange and green figures

Articulated

Poseable

Inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026)

Part of the ongoing Disneyland and Disney World Star Wars Droid Factory Collection

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