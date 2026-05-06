Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Disney Parks Unveils Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Dok-Ondar Set

Revenge of the 5th is upon us, and with it, new Star Wars collectibles are arriving, including some limited edition releases at Disney Parks

Dok-Ondar is the Star Wars galaxy's most mysterious collector and is an ancient Ithorian who deals in rare relics and secrets from both the Jedi and Sith. Known for his quiet authority and deep knowledge of the Force, he runs a legendary shop on Disney's Galaxy's Edge. Disney is now stepping into some McFarlane Toys territory as they have created their very own Page Punchers for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. This new limited-edition DisneyPaks set brings that mystique home in a fun, collectible package.

Limited to only 5,500 pieces, this collectible comic set includes a stylized Dok-Ondar action figure with classic articulation, and a special variant issue of Marvel Comics Galaxy's Edge #5. This comic helps to expand the lore of Batuu and its intriguing inhabitants, including Dok-Ondar. Completing the set is a detailed commemorative coin that is stamped with themed designs that Star Wars fans will surely appreciate. These new limited edition Star Wars Galaxy's Edge comics are fun and the perfect collectible for fans of Galaxy's Edge. Fans can purchase one right now on shopDisney for $34.99 or snag one up at Disney Parks.

Dok-Ondar Comic Book and Coin Set – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

"This limited edition Dok-Ondar souvenir set will transport you to a galaxy far, far away, or Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland or Disney's Hollywood Studios whenever you like! The set includes a fully sculpted Dok-Ondar action figure with five points of articulation, a full size comic book featuring a variant cover, plus a bas-relief sculpted coin with his image, all encased in clear plastic collector's packaging. May the Force be with Star Wars fans always!"

Limited Edition of 5,500

Set includes action figure, comic book and collector's coin

Fully sculpted miniature Dok-Ondar action figure

Five points of articulation

Full size comic book

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge #5 comic with Dok-Ondar variant cover

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