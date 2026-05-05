Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Become The Mandalorian with Disney Parks Newest Replica Helmet

Revenge of the 5th is upon us, and with it, new Star Wars collectibles are arriving, including some limited edition releases at Disney Parks

Article Summary The Mandalorian and Grogu heads to the big screen, and Disney Parks is celebrating with a new replica release.

Disney Parks and shopDisney now offer a full-scale The Mandalorian Beskar helmet inspired by Din Djarin.

The Mandalorian voice-changing helmet includes interior padding, an adjustable fit, and over 10 character phrases.

Star Wars fans can grab The Mandalorian collectible helmet now for $119.99 at Disney Parks or on shopDisney.

The Mandalorian is a live-action Star Wars series that takes place after the fall of the Empire. It follows a lone bounty hunter named Din Djarin, who operates in the outer reaches of the galaxy. He is dedicated to the Mandalorian code, but everything changes when he encounters Grogu, a Force-sensitive child. Instead of completing the mission, he chooses to protect The Child instead, creating a whole new problem for the hidden Mandalorians. After three seasons of glory, The Child and Mando are now coming to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu.

This new film will continue the hits Disney+ TV series, and Disney Parks has debuted a new collectible for the event. Din's iconic Beskar helmet is now faithfully brought to life once again with a brand new full-scale replica helmet. The helmet is a faithful reproduction, features a microphone for voice-changing functionality, interior padding, and includes 10 real character phrases. Hasbro has crafted a helmet similar to this one, but the added character voice lines are a real treat that Star Wars fans will appreciate. Fans can purchase one of The Mandalorian helmets right now at Disney Parks or on shopDisney for $119.99.

The Mandalorian Voice-Changing Helmet – Star Wars

"Bring your portrayal of The Mandalorian to life when wearing his distinctive Beskar helmet with sound effects. With precise detail, it recreates the helmet worn by the legendary bounty hunter. Inspired by the Star Wars saga, this highly detailed roleplay accessory features real character phrases and a voice-changing effect. The full scale adult helmet has interior padding and adjustable fit so you'll be ready to recite "This is the way," in convincing style."

Full-scale adult helmet

Detailed roleplay reproduction with premium deco

Includes microphone for voice changing function

More than 10 real character phrases

Sound files are activated by pushing the button on the side of the helmet and will cycle through the entire list in random order

Includes an adjustable head strap inside the helmet to accommodate different head sizes

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