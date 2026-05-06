Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Great Holocron Artifact Debuts At Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Return of the 6th is upon us, and with it, new Star Wars collectibles are arriving, including some limited edition releases at Disney Parks

Article Summary Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge unveils the Great Holocron, a new interactive Jedi and Sith collectible.

The Great Holocron lights up, plays sound effects, and reveals secret messages tied to Star Wars lore.

Connect Jedi or Sith Holocrons and insert Kyber Crystals to unlock more hidden Star Wars messages.

Available now at Disney Parks and shopDisney, the Great Holocron from Galaxy’s Edge retails for $79.99.

Holocrons are ancient data storage devices used by both the Jedi and the Sith to preserve knowledge of the Force, teachings, and secrets across generations. Disney has faithfully brought some of these Force-sensitive artifacts to life with Galaxy's Edge. Well, a new artifact has arrived: the Great Holocron, a larger, more comprehensive repository that captures the wisdom of the Jedi or Sith. Just like the previous Holocrons, when the great Holocron is activated, the object lights up and emits sound effects.

These Star Wars collectibles are more of an interactive experience that beautifully captures the essence of the Light and Dark Sides of the Force. Star Wars fans will be able to enhance their Great Holocron by attaching the Galaxy's Edge Jedi and Sith Holocrons to it to unlock special messages. Be sure also to insert Galaxy's Edge Kyber Crystals (sold separately) to unlock more secret messages. The Force is strong with this new collectible, now available at Disney Parks and on shopDisney for $79.99.

Great Holocron with Lights and Sounds – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

"Unlock the magic and mystery of the galaxy and the Force with this Great Holocron. Hear secret messages when you connect Sith and Jedi Holocrons, or insert Kyber Crystals (each sold separately). Direct from Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities at Galaxy's Edge, this highly detailed replica is composed of 12 regular pentagonal faces, two of which, when pressed and held together, will play secret messages. In addition, slide the switch on the underside to activate the Holocron and its pulsing blue inner light and sound effects."

Slide switch on underside of base panel to activate lights and sound effects

Press and hold two sides to hear secret messages

Press spring-loaded top panel to reveal slot for Kyber Crystal (sold separately)

Connect Sith or Jedi Holocron (each sold separately) to the Great Holocron to unlock secret messages

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