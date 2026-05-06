Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential S03: Nora & Lilla Zuckerman Tapped as New Showrunners

ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential has tapped Nora & Lilla Zuckerman (Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale) as new showrunners.

Article Summary High Potential Season 3 names Nora and Lilla Zuckerman as new showrunners and executive producers for ABC’s hit series.

The Poker Face duo take over after Todd Harthan stepped down in March to focus on Disney+ fantasy series Eragon.

Nora and Lilla Zuckerman praised ABC, 20th, Goddard Textiles, and Kaitlin Olson as they begin High Potential’s next chapter.

Season 3 of High Potential will also be executive produced by Drew Goddard, Sarah Esberg, Andrea Massaro, and Olson.

It seems Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale's loss is a big gain for the third season of ABC's hit Kaitlin Olson-starring series. Earlier today, the news hit that Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman (Peacock's Poker Face), the duo who wrote and executive-produced the "Buffy" pilot that Hulu passed on, have been tapped as executive producers and showrunners on High Potential. Todd Harthan, who served as showrunner for the first two seasons, stepped down in March to work on his new Disney+ series, Eragon. Season 3 will be executive produced by Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, and Olson. Andrea Massaro of Goddard Textiles will serve as a co-executive producer.

"We are so grateful to be working with Craig, Karey, Simran, and our partners at 20th and ABC on this exciting new chapter of High Potential," Lilla and Nora Zuckerman shared. "The fact we get to collaborate with Drew, Sarah and Andrea at Goddard Textiles and the incomparable Kaitlin Olson is a dream come true. We're looking forward to climbing into the brilliant, bustling mind of Morgan Gillory and crafting intricate mysteries worthy of her genius."

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

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