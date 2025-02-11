Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #15 Preview

Check out Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #15 as our heroes face overwhelming odds against Marchion Ro's vast army of merciless droids and savage war beasts!

Article Summary Explore Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #15, releasing in stores on Feb 12, 2025.

Join Qort and Farzala as they battle Marchion Ro's droid army in an ongoing epic saga.

Issues 14-17 covers form a connected landscape image; a must-have for collectors.

Eriadu is a battleground! Qort, Farzala, and their allies fight valiantly against the Nihil as they vie for control of the planet and the galaxy! But our heroes' brave yet meager fighting force is drastically outnumbered by Marchion Ro's vast army, bolstered by merciless droids and savage war beasts. Will help arrive for the forces of light and life before they are overwhelmed? • Issues 14-17 create one large connected landscape image! • Ongoing series.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #15

by Daniel José Older & Toni Bruno & Harvey Tolibao & Michael Atiyeh, cover by Comicraft

Eriadu is a battleground! Qort, Farzala, and their allies fight valiantly against the Nihil as they vie for control of the planet and the galaxy! But our heroes' brave yet meager fighting force is drastically outnumbered by Marchion Ro's vast army, bolstered by merciless droids and savage war beasts. Will help arrive for the forces of light and life before they are overwhelmed? • Issues 14-17 create one large connected landscape image! • Ongoing series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.57"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 12, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801131901511

Kids to Adults

$3.99

Variants:

76156801131901521 – Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #15 (CVR B) (Miguel Valderrama ) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

