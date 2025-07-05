Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: x-23, x-men

Laura Kinney: Wolverine #8 Preview: Haymaker's Past Punches Back

Jordan Gastin returns in Laura Kinney: Wolverine #8! What's Haymaker's new mission, and can Wolverine handle the punch? Find out July 9th!

Article Summary Laura Kinney: Wolverine #8 hits stores July 9th, featuring the return of Haymaker in present-day continuity

Jordan Gastin, once addicted to MGH and working for Kingpin, returns with a new mission that challenges Wolverine

Comic explores Haymaker's mysterious past and his current motives, promising action and intrigue for readers

HAYMAKER RETURNS! The enigmatic HAYMAKER returns, for the first time in present-day continuity! Once addicted to MGH and working for the KINGPIN, what is JORDAN GASTIN's new mission, and will WOLVERINE come out of it unscathed?

Laura Kinney: Wolverine #8

by Erica Schultz & Giada Belviso, cover by Elena Casagrande

HAYMAKER RETURNS! The enigmatic HAYMAKER returns, for the first time in present-day continuity! Once addicted to MGH and working for the KINGPIN, what is JORDAN GASTIN's new mission, and will WOLVERINE come out of it unscathed?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 09, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621032900811

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621032900816 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #8 STEPHEN SEGOVIA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621032900821 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #8 NOGI SAN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

